Top talent Crawford: Marko sometimes too brutally honest

Jak Crawford was supported by the Red Bull Junior Team from 2020 to the end of 2023, but also challenged. It wasn't always easy, as the 18-year-old reveals.

Jak Crawford joined the Red Bull Junior Team in 2020, when he was just 14 years old. Since then, he has made it through Formula 4, the Euroformula Open and Formula 3 to Formula 2 in four years.

He competed in the direct substructure to Formula 1 with Hitech GP in 2023. In November, however, he decided to leave the Red Bull Junior Team. "You could argue that the debuts in F3 and F2 came a year too early," said the management.

Crawford admits that the pressure was not without its challenges. "I think the hardest thing is the pressure and the expectations that are placed on you," said Crawford in an interview with Racer.

One person who plays an important role in the junior programme is Red Bull's motorsport consultant Helmut Marko. "He puts a lot of trust in his drivers, but he also expects a lot. And when you're not sitting right in the F2 paddock and you know what's going on, it can sometimes be difficult to judge the performance of the team or the driver and things like that," said Crawford.

"So that can sometimes play a part in how he sees things. But the last thing you want is to have a bad weekend and get a call from Helmut telling you to meet with him," said Crawford. That's because Marko can be "brutally honest" at times, Crawford said.

"He's very busy, so you have to wait for him. And then you're sitting there and he just comes up to you and says in a very low voice: 'So...'! Then he asks: 'What happened? And his conversations are very short, very straight to the point," says Crawford.

"Sometimes he's brutally honest. That's the right way to say it. Sometimes he can be too brutally honest, which can sometimes be unfair, if you like, but that's not a bad thing. For me, it was very, very short, and very to the point," Crawford said.