What can Ferrari do? Gené hints at improvements

Can Ferrari take on Red Bull Racing in 2024? Marc Gene is cautiously optimistic, because the new car already feels better than the old one at the same time in 2023.

When asked about the challengers to Red Bull Racing and Max Verstappen, the name Ferrari naturally always comes up. Can the Reds have a say in the 2024 title? The Tifosi are longing for a title; after all, the last drivers' crown came in 2007.

"Will we see Ferrari fighting for the world championship?" the Spaniard told El Mundo Deportivo: "It's difficult, because Red Bull had a very big lead last year and they say that their car is better this year. They are obviously the favourites," admitted Ferrari ambassador Marc Gené.

"To fight with them for the championship is a bit optimistic, but to take another step forward to be able to fight with them more? Yes," he said.

Gené continued: "All we can say is what the simulator tells us and what the drivers feel in the simulator. And that gives a better feeling."

The track is of course the measure of all things - the final judge, said the 49-year-old. "But it's true that a year ago at this point we weren't completely convinced by the car, what the simulator was telling us. And this year the feelings are completely different. But we still have to wait to see the car on the track," he added.

The 2024 race car of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, project number 676, official vehicle designation still unknown, is expected to bring about a change for the better. After all, the SF-23 model has disappointed: only one victory, by Sainz in Singapore.

The new racer will be shown at Ferrari's home circuit of Fiorano on 13 February, after which the Italians will carry out an initial functional test and one of two permitted film days.