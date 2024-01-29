Lewis Hamilton: Happier with his love-hate relationship
Lewis Hamilton has been driving in Formula 1 since 2007 and a lot has happened in that time, and not just from a sporting perspective. After all, like legend Michael Schumacher, the Briton has now won seven world championship titles and 103 race victories. Statistically speaking, this makes him the most successful racing driver in history.
But Lewis Hamilton the man has also changed over the years. When asked by "Formule1" what the biggest difference is between now and then, Hamilton laughed: "At least 16 years. In 2007 I was just 22 years old, I was still a sentimental child. I didn't know much about the world yet, at most I had travelled around a bit."
"You're still discovering who you are and who you want to be. Today I know what I want in life. I'm definitely a much happier person than I was back then," says Hamilton.
Hamilton will contest his 18th season in Formula 1 in 2024. His contract runs until the end of 2025, so he still hasn't had enough - which surprises him.
"I never thought that I would still feel the same love for the sport after such a long time in Formula 1. It's a love-hate relationship, sometimes you like it more, sometimes less. I think there will come a time when you've had enough of it. But the love is still there," he said.
