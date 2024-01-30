Lando Norris: Why he remains loyal to McLaren

Lando Norris wants to become world champion and continues to back McLaren. It's not just about the sporting requirements, as the Briton explains.

Lando Norris has decided in favour of an early contract extension with McLaren. The Briton has undoubtedly surprised some observers with this decision. But for him it was logical to stay with McLaren and not switch to Red Bull Racing, for example.

"When you consider that we're talking about the most competitive and successful car in the history of Formula 1 over a season - and I think you have to include the driver as well - it was pretty impressive how close we got to the start of the [2023] season at certain points," said Norris in an interview with Sky Sports News.

"The fact that we are now probably the closest team to the most successful car ever in Formula 1 has shown me and everyone at McLaren that we have what it takes to challenge them," Norris said. Indeed, the McLaren was able to stand up to Verstappen and RBR towards the end of the season.

Wins and titles with McLaren are what drives Norris. "That's why I want to write my own chapter and my own story with McLaren and turn the team around and be part of that journey," said Norris.

Norris continued: "Of course there's always interest and in the back of my mind there's always the question of what would happen if I went somewhere else and what I could achieve, but I'm happy with where I am."

This feel-good factor should not be underestimated in a successful title chase. "I feel comfortable and I think to win a world championship you have to be happy and comfortable where you are and I don't think you can achieve that if you suddenly move to another team and find that out within a year. That's why I think it's best [to stay where he is]."