Visa Cash App RB: Important decisions fixed!

Visa Cash App RB has made important personnel decisions. Three new players are joining the team, which is looking to get back on track after a disappointing 2023 season.

Visa Cash App RB is reorganising its personnel. The racing team, formerly known as AlphaTauri, has confirmed the appointment of Alan Permane.

He will take on the role of Race Director with immediate effect and will report to the new Team Principal Laurent Mekies. "After a few months away, it's great to be returning to racing with the Visa Cash App RB team," said Permane, who was sacked as sporting director at Alpine in the middle of last season.

"From years of experience, I know how professional, dedicated and competitive the people on this race team are, and I can't wait to see where that spirit can take the team in the future," Permane said.

Tim Goss, who most recently served as Technical Director of the FIA, will also take on the new role of Chief Technical Officer in October.

"I am delighted to be joining Visa Cash App RB at the start of this new era," says eGoss. "I'm looking forward to working with Team Principal Laurent Mekies and Chief Technical Officer Jody Egginton. It's a team with great pride and heritage, with some exceptional people already working there. It's an exciting challenge ahead, but I think the team is well equipped to meet it."

The third appointment is Guillaume Cattelani, who joins the team from Red Bull Racing as Deputy Technical Director, reporting to Technical Director Jody Egginton.

"It's fantastic to have the opportunity to take the team to the next level of competitiveness," said Cattelani. "I'm really looking forward to working with Jody and all the other members of the technical team to drive the team forward and get us to the front of the grid."

CEO Peter Bayer said: "These appointments are a big step forward. The appointment of Guillaume and Alan will enhance the design and development capabilities of our cars as well as the performance on track. With the arrival of Tim in October, we will then have put in place the key elements of a structure that will take us into the next phase of our journey and ensure the long-term success of the team."