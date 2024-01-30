Max Verstappen's dominance: How long will that last?

There is a good chance that Max Verstappen will continue to dominate the coming season. However, Gerhard Berger can even find a certain fascination in F1 dominance.

Max Verstappen has clearly dominated Formula 1 over the past two years. Now it's not as if the motorsport premier class is unfamiliar with this; there have always been phases of dominance.

However, the audience has changed in recent years, not least due to the Netflix documentary "Drive to Survive". Which raises the question of how long Formula 1 can sustain such dominance.

Legend Gerhard Berger has a clear opinion on this. Even in Michael Schumacher's day, it was said that this could not go on for long. "But such dominance also arouses a certain enthusiasm, even in me," Berger emphasised at auto motor und sport: "You are then simply caught up in perfection."

The fact that the driver doesn't make a mistake again, that the team once again completes every pit stop in best time, that the car doesn't stall again and the engine stops again, says Berger, "that's fascinating and you just want to know whether it will be like that again next time".

It is not even certain that Verstappen will remain so dominant in 2024. "In Formula 1, things always turn out differently than you think," says Berger.

However, he admits that the bar is set very high. "If Red Bull keeps its squad together like this, it will be difficult to catch them. It can only work if the others take radical steps. I still have the most faith in Ferrari. They were better in the second half of the season than the results showed. You should never underestimate Mercedes and Hamilton, and McLaren are also doing a very good job."