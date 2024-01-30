Krack: "Sebastian Vettel was at the end of his career"

There is no doubt that Fernando Alonso has played a major role in Aston Martin's strong season. In sporting terms, of course, as the Spaniard scored 206 points for the racing team.

But Alonso also brought improvements in terms of mindset: "We had a driver who you would have thought was about to start his first season," said Krack at "Speedcafe": "He was full of energy and not only drove us, but also himself."

Alonso "really set a good example" and was "the first one in the office", said Krack: "When you arrived in the morning, he was already sitting there and [jokingly] said: 'Good day, guys'."

The bottom line is that it wasn't just about Alonso, of course; others also played their part in the turnaround. "But we have improved much, much more than we would have done without him," says Krack.

Krack also knows that what Alonso got out of the car was the maximum in many races. "We are aware of that. When you have this high level of driving, this high motivation and this pressure, and when you see the record he set in the third qualifying session by always bringing the car to the finish, then you don't ask yourself the question: 'Can the car go faster?

Krack defended Alonso's predecessor Sebastian Vettel, but also let it be known that the German's fire was no longer burning as hot as the Spaniard's: "Sebastian was obviously at the end of his career. He had made the decision to retire. It was a different situation for Fernando. He saw it as another challenge," says Krack.