Wolff warns Antonelli: "We have to be careful"

He will go straight from the Formula Regional European Championship, which he won this season, to Formula 2, where he will race for Prema Powerteam.

Born in Bologna, Italy in 2006, Kimi joined the Junior programme in April 2019 having already won several titles and championships in the Junior karting categories.

His success in karting continued when he secured the WSK Euro Series and Super Master Series titles before winning the FIA European Karting Championship in the OK class twice.

At the end of 2021, he got his first taste of Formula 4 racing, claiming several podium finishes. In 2022, he switched to Formula 4 for his first full season, in which he won both the ADAC Formula 4 Germany and the Italian Formula 4 with Prema Racing.

At the beginning of 2023, he won the Formula Regional Middle East Championship title, followed by the Formula Regional European Championship.

Nevertheless, it is a balancing act with young talents. On the one hand, you should let them off the leash and give them driving time. On the other hand, it is important not to burn them out. Finding the happy medium is not always easy.

"We have to be careful, because there is a lot of hype about him. Bringing him into F2 is a big step, because these cars are heavier and much more powerful," said Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff at formula1.com.

"If we give him time and don't expect him to smash everything in his first season, I think he can become a great in this sport. He's 17 - that's so young."

Wolff also revealed how Antonelli is helping Wolff's son Jack to familiarise himself with motorsport. "We get on well, the families, and he coaches our six-year-old," said Wolff. "Jack doesn't take any advice from me, and with Kimi it's all about at least describing the apexes and exits of the corners!"