Schumacher: Was Jordan the worst team boss?

Ralf Schumacher celebrated his Formula 1 debut under team boss Eddie Jordan, driving for the Irishman's team in 1997 and 1998 and finishing on the podium three times during that time.

Their time together was not without controversy. For example, Schumacher had to finish second behind his team-mate Damon Hill in Belgium in 1998 to secure the one-two victory.

During his most recent appearance on Eddie Jordan's podcast "Formula For Success", Schumacher was asked by Jordan himself whether he had been the worst boss he had ever worked under.

Schumacher replied: "No, that's not true. First of all, you gave me the opportunity," said Schumacher.

"And it could have been worse: I could have ended up with Ron Dennis, so I'm glad it didn't come to that. I don't think I could work with a man like that, so I'm glad. For Eddie, it was his business, his baby, and I'm sure it wasn't always easy," Schumacher continued.

And the time in Formula 1 wasn't bad back then either, as Schumacher emphasises. "And I remember the time when we did real car races: 16 to 18 times a year, great cars, sound, looks, we had a nice track, we had nice catering - not as big as today, but always chic and for 10 per cent of the money."

