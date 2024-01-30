Ferrari mystery: Why doesn't Sainz have a contract yet?
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
The target was clear: Carlos Sainz wants to know where he will be driving in 2025 by the start of the 2024 season. Now there are just under four weeks to go until the season opener in Bahrain, so the deadline is approaching.
And while Charles Leclerc's contract, which originally ran until the end of 2024, has been extended early, there are no signs of Sainz signing a new contract. Leclerc's new contract is due to run until 2027, with an option for a further two years.
But there is no news on Sainz. He clinched the only victory for Ferrari in 2023 and was almost on a par with his team-mate in terms of points (200 to 206). From a sporting perspective, there is not much to be said against the Spaniard.
As motorsport.com reports, Sainz apparently wants a two-year deal, but the two parties are "still a long way" from reaching an agreement, according to reports.
This is also due to the fact that the Reds are rumoured to have another driver in their sights: Williams driver Alex Albon could be a candidate. Albon's contract expires at the end of the year. It is no secret that he is one of the most sought-after drivers on the market.
Formula 1 presentations
05 February: Sauber
05 February: Williams
07 February: Alpine
08 February: Visa Cash App RB
12 February: Aston Martin
13 February: Ferrari
14 February: Mercedes
14 February: McLaren
15 February: Red Bull Racing
Formula 1 winter tests
21.02. to 23.2. in Bahrain
Formula 1 World Championship 2024
02.03. Bahrain GP, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir
09.03. Saudi Arabia GP, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah
24.03. Australian GP, Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne
07.04. Japan GP, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka
21.04. China GP, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai
05.05. Miami GP, Miami International Autodrome, Miami
19.05. Emilia Romagna GP, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola
26.05. Monaco GP, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo
09.06. Canada GP, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal
23.06. Spanish GP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló
30.06. Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg
07.07. British GP, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone
21.07. Hungarian GP, Hungaroring, Budapest
28.07. Belgium GP, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa
25.08. Netherlands GP, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort
01.09. Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza
15.09. Azerbaijan GP, Baku City Circuit, Baku
22.09. Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore
20 Oct. Austin GP, Circuit of the Americas, Austin
27.10. Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermann Rodríguez, Mexico City
03.11. Brazil GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Interlagos
23.11. Las Vegas GP, Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas
01.12. Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit, Doha
08.12. Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island