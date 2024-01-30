Ferrari mystery: Why doesn't Sainz have a contract yet?

Charles Leclerc has extended his contract with Ferrari ahead of schedule. But his team-mate Carlos Sainz has remained silent. Is the Scuderia looking for a replacement?

The target was clear: Carlos Sainz wants to know where he will be driving in 2025 by the start of the 2024 season. Now there are just under four weeks to go until the season opener in Bahrain, so the deadline is approaching.

And while Charles Leclerc's contract, which originally ran until the end of 2024, has been extended early, there are no signs of Sainz signing a new contract. Leclerc's new contract is due to run until 2027, with an option for a further two years.

But there is no news on Sainz. He clinched the only victory for Ferrari in 2023 and was almost on a par with his team-mate in terms of points (200 to 206). From a sporting perspective, there is not much to be said against the Spaniard.

As motorsport.com reports, Sainz apparently wants a two-year deal, but the two parties are "still a long way" from reaching an agreement, according to reports.

This is also due to the fact that the Reds are rumoured to have another driver in their sights: Williams driver Alex Albon could be a candidate. Albon's contract expires at the end of the year. It is no secret that he is one of the most sought-after drivers on the market.

Formula 1 presentations

05 February: Sauber

05 February: Williams

07 February: Alpine

08 February: Visa Cash App RB

12 February: Aston Martin

13 February: Ferrari

14 February: Mercedes

14 February: McLaren

15 February: Red Bull Racing





Formula 1 winter tests

21.02. to 23.2. in Bahrain





Formula 1 World Championship 2024

02.03. Bahrain GP, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir

09.03. Saudi Arabia GP, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah

24.03. Australian GP, Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne

07.04. Japan GP, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka

21.04. China GP, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai

05.05. Miami GP, Miami International Autodrome, Miami

19.05. Emilia Romagna GP, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola

26.05. Monaco GP, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo

09.06. Canada GP, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal

23.06. Spanish GP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló

30.06. Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg

07.07. British GP, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone

21.07. Hungarian GP, Hungaroring, Budapest

28.07. Belgium GP, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa

25.08. Netherlands GP, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort

01.09. Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza

15.09. Azerbaijan GP, Baku City Circuit, Baku

22.09. Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore

20 Oct. Austin GP, Circuit of the Americas, Austin

27.10. Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermann Rodríguez, Mexico City

03.11. Brazil GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Interlagos

23.11. Las Vegas GP, Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas

01.12. Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit, Doha

08.12. Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island