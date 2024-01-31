Best driver: Even Berger is now having second thoughts

Who is the best driver in Formula 1 history? Gerhard Berger has always had a clear opinion. But he is slowly having to revise it.

The numbers are impressive. Max Verstappen has already clinched three world championship titles at the age of 26, and his 54 race wins put him in third place in Formula 1 history.

In 2023, he left Ayrton Senna behind him, who has 41 victories. Does that automatically make him "better" than the unforgotten Brazilian?

The debate about who is the best driver in the history of Formula 1 has been passionate for decades, with everyone contributing their own opinions and arguments.

Michael Schumacher? Lewis Hamilton? Ayrton Senna? Juan Manuel Fangio? And where is the current champion Verstappen in the ranking?

Fun fact: Verstappen doesn't even enter into these discussions. "I've already achieved more than I could ever dream of. I don't really think about where I stand in terms of titles or victories among all the greatest of all time in our sport," Verstappen once told Racer.

He has never really been a guy who particularly likes statistics, said Verstappen: "I always want to come out of a race weekend and be able to say that I gave it my all, because then I'm happy," said Verstappen.

The discussions are usually led by others. Legend Gerhard Berger always stood by Senna as the best driver, "because I drove with and against Ayrton Senna, I usually put him first," Berger told auto motor und sport.

But that's where the question begins: how do you assess something like that, says Berger. "Actually, it's only possible with facts or figures. And you have to put Michael Schumacher in first place. Senna impressed with his talent and his supernatural abilities in the car. But now, with Max Verstappen, we have someone who makes me question whether my old assessment is still correct."

Berger praises: "Max didn't make a single mistake last season. At least that happened to Senna from time to time. Senna and Schumacher benefited from the fact that they drove karts from an early age and did nothing else in life but race. That applies to all drivers today. Verstappen, however, still races virtually on the simulator in his spare time. Sometimes three a day. So he is always preoccupied with this topic. He mentally plays through where he can and cannot overtake. Neither Senna, Schumacher nor Hamilton had this tool. It's simply noticeable that Max is always in the right place. At the start, in the first corner, in the duel. I can't think of anything you could do better than him. That's why Max Verstappen is probably the best we've ever seen in Formula 1."