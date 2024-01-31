Coulthard: The moment when his career was over

It is exciting to see how the various Formula 1 drivers have made the decision to end their careers. Sebastian Vettel, for example, revealed during his own announcement that he had given it a lot of thought beforehand. Some make it spontaneously from the gut, many at too late a stage.

For David Coulthard, it was apparently a moment that set everything in motion. "I woke up for pre-season testing [in 2008], which turned out to be my last year. And when I drove the car, I just didn't feel it," Coulthard told the Telegraph.

"In racing, the brand new car at the start of a season comes with all the hopes and aspirations. Unlike other sports [...] the drivers need the car, otherwise they can't perform," explained the then Red Bull driver.

"I knew that day that my car was not a winning car - and I lost the energy," said Coulthard. He proved to have a good nose: A third place was his best result, finishing only 16th overall with eight points, the worst result of his career.

At his home race in Silverstone in the summer, Coulthard made the move official at the end of the year. He had long since come to terms with himself.

Coulthard made a vivid comparison: "It's like relationships. You can never imagine not being in a relationship. Until the moment you think: 'I don't want to be in this relationship anymore'. And instead of being depressed, I actually felt liberated," said Coulthard.