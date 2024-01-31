F1 comeback: Silly season good for Mick Schumacher?

The driver market will see a lot of movement in 2024. After all, 14 out of 20 contracts expire at the end of the year. Which means that the oft-cited Silly Season will finally live up to its name.

One of the beneficiaries could be Mick Schumacher, who is still aiming for a return to the Formula 1 grid. Of course, he is also aware of the current situation.

"It could play into my hands that the driver market is already quite active and will become even more so in the coming months. A lot will happen. Not only will there be changes in the teams' cockpits, but one or two drivers may also end their careers," the 24-year-old told Sport Bild.

According to the Mercedes replacement driver, "no talent is currently emerging from the junior classes either". However, he realises "that I don't get anything for free. I am the one who has to deliver". He can do that in the World Endurance Championship, where he will be competing for Alpine.

He continues to believe in his strengths. "I know that I have the skills for it. I'm good enough," he said. "I've shown that in Formula 4, Formula 3 and Formula 2. The fact that I've won races and championships is quickly forgotten. I proved that I can handle pressure as well as driving. And Formula 1 is not that different."

He can do more, he said with regard to the two seasons as a regular driver at Haas. "He realises that many people, especially in the social media, have already written him off. "But I believe, even if that is part of today's society, that they are too hasty," said Schumacher.