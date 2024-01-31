Ferrari completes first test drives: Leclerc makes his debut!

Ferrari completed test drives for Pirelli in Barcelona. This was also a debut, as two cars were used at the same time.

Arthur Leclerc was happy. The younger brother of Charles Leclerc sat in a Ferrari F1 car for the first time. "It was an incredible experience," said the 23-year-old. "The car feels faster than I've ever experienced before. It was just crazy."

Leclerc continued: "If you had told me six years ago, before I started motorsport, that I would be doing a day in a Formula 1 car on the same track as my brother, I would have gone absolutely crazy. I'm just so happy that I got to do it."

Arthur Leclerc was given the opportunity as part of Pirelli tyre tests that Ferrari completed in Barcelona earlier this week. Regular drivers Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz took a seat in the SF-23 from the previous season. An F1-75 from the 2022 season was also in action. As the car is two years old, it does not fall under the strict test regulations.

Sainz completed a total of 169 laps in the SF-23 over two days, while his team-mate completed 132 laps. Leclerc set the best time in 1:15.058 minutes. Pirelli recorded over 1,400 kilometres, and the data will help to develop new tyres for 2025.

Ferrari fans won't have to wait much longer: The new racer will be shown on the Ferrari home track in Fiorano on 13 February, after which the Italians will carry out a first functional test with it as well as one of two permitted film days.