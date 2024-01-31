Next top talent: Maloney joins the Sauber Academy

The Sauber Academy has welcomed its next talent: Zane Maloney has now been confirmed as the youngest participant in the driver development programme at the age of 20.

The racing driver from Barbados will take on the role of reserve driver for Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber in several Grands Prix in the 2024 Formula 1 season, sharing this role with Théo Pourchaire, another Sauber Academy driver.

Born in Bridgetown, Barbados, Maloney, who comes from a family with a strong motorsport tradition, got a taste for motorsport at a very early age when he took part in his first karting competition at the age of three and came second.

That was just the beginning for him, as he went on to win several karting titles both in his home country and in the USA before moving across the Atlantic in 2018. Maloney quickly adapted to the European circuits and achieved outstanding results in the European Karting Championship, the World Championship and the WSK Champions Cup in the same year.

2019 marked the switch to single-seater racing and an overall successful year for "The Boy from Barbados", as Maloney became known in the motorsport world: He triumphed in the British F4 Championship and was the first rookie to win the championship outright in the history of the series.

He then rose quickly year after year, collecting podiums and victories until his big breakthrough in 2022, when he finished second in the FIA Formula 3 Championship in his debut season. This impressive performance saw Maloney named FIA Rookie of the Year and promoted to Formula 2, where he finished on the podium in his very first race. Maloney enjoyed a remarkable rookie season, finishing four times on the podium and tenth overall - and third among rookies.

Maloney will compete in the 2024 series with Rodin Motorsport and receive support from the Sauber Academy. With his dual role as a reserve driver for the Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber, it will be a demanding season for Maloney, but he will not be deterred by the high demands.

Beat Zehnder, Head of the Sauber Academy: "His journey through the junior series has been remarkable so far, and with his speed and potential he is certainly a great addition to our talented squad."

Maloney is honoured: "The Sauber name is associated with Formula 1, having been part of the sport for over thirty years and paving the way for many drivers to achieve great success. I am delighted to become part of this family and I am looking forward to working with them this season, which will bring me closer to my goal of becoming a Formula 1 driver."