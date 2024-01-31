Herbert: "Schumacher lesson" for Sergio Pérez

Sergio Pérez cannot keep up with dominator Max Verstappen at Red Hull Racing. Johnny Herbert has learnt a lesson from his time with Michael Schumacher.

Sergio Pérez has the same prerequisites at Red Bull Racing as world champion Max Verstappen. However, the Mexican cannot keep up with his team-mate, Verstappen has Pérez under control without any problems.

Pérez has had to take a lot of criticism for this, and last season in particular there was plenty of speculation that Red Bull could part ways with the Mexican before the end of the season.

Three-time Grand Prix winner Johnny Herbert has now given some advice that is probably easier said than done. Pérez should block out all the negativity and concentrate solely on performance.

Herbert had a similar experience when he was Michael Schumacher's team-mate at Benetton in the mid-1990s.

"In all my negotiations with Benetton, Flavio Briatore told me that Michael Schumacher and I were a team, that we worked together and everyone had access to the same information," Herbert told MegaDice.

"It has never worked like that, because the one who does the most is favoured. When that's the case, you feel it, and when you feel it, it's hard to put it away. As much as Sergio says he ignores it, it affects you," says Herbert.

His advice: "Sergio needs to cocoon himself and perform every time, even if he is 'beaten up' by the media and occasionally within the team."