"No added value"! Formula 1 rejects Andretti entry
by Andreas Reiners - Automatic translation from German
LAT
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
Formula 1 has rejected the US team Andretti's application to enter the series for the time being. This was announced by the premier class of motorsport on Wednesday.
"Our evaluation process has shown that the existence of an eleventh team would not represent any added value for the championship," was the reason given.
Former US racing driver Michael Andretti's project had received the approval of the FIA to enter the series in October.