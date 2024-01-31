"No added value"! Formula 1 rejects Andretti entry

A harsh judgement from Formula 1: The US team Andretti has been rejected. This was officially announced by the premier class on Wednesday. Andretti had previously received permission from the FIA.

"Our evaluation process has shown that the existence of an eleventh team would not represent any added value for the championship," was the reason given.

Former US racing driver Michael Andretti's project had received the approval of the FIA to enter the series in October.