After F1 cancellation: Mario Andretti "devastated"

The news of the cancellation of the Andretti project is causing discussion. And for anger and disappointment among those affected.

Andretti's entry will not take place in 2025 or 2026. Formula 1 has issued a clear statement explaining its rejection of the entry, and the decision is causing controversy, disappointment and anger.

Legend Mario Andretti did not need many words on social media to express his feelings. And his bewilderment.

"I am devastated. I won't say anything else because I can't find any words other than 'devastated'," he wrote.

"Our evaluation process has shown that the existence of an eleventh team would not add value to the championship," was one of the reasons given by Formula One Management (FOM).

Further concerns: "The main way in which a new entrant can have value is through its competitiveness. We do not believe that the applicant would be competitive," the letter stated.

Andretti-Cadillac also issued a statement late on Wednesday evening: "Andretti-Cadillac has reviewed the information provided by Formula One Management Limited and strongly rejects its content."

It added: "Andretti and Cadillac are two successful global motorsport organisations committed to bringing a true American works team to Formula One that can compete with the best in the world. We are proud of the significant progress we have already made in developing a highly competitive car and power unit with an experienced team, and our work continues apace."

Andretti-Cadillac also addressed the Formula 1 fans who harshly criticised Formula 1 on social media for the cancellation. "Andretti-Cadillac would also like to thank the fans who have expressed their support."