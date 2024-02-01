Schumacher: I probably got this strength from my dad

Mick Schumacher can only show his skills in Formula 1 as a Mercedes stand-in at the moment. However, he emphasises that he has more than just driving qualities.

Mick Schumacher wants to continue fighting for his regular place in Formula 1. He had already emphasised that the situation on the driver market (14 contracts expiring) could play into his hands.

He will continue to be a reserve driver for Mercedes in 2024, but can show himself in the World Endurance Championship, where he drives for Alpine. That's not Formula 1, but it's still important to race again after basically a year off from real racing.

But that's not all he can bring to the table, he believes. But also leadership qualities within the team.

"What I do a little differently to most drivers - and I probably got this from my dad - is that I can lead a team in the right direction," Schumacher told Sport Bild.

"I'm a team player who rallies people behind him. Sure, we drive alone on the track, but you win as a team. Not many people in Formula 1 have this mentality, and I think that would be an advantage for many team bosses," he said.