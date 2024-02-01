Lewis Hamilton to Ferrari: Is it coming to the F1 hammer?

Could Formula 1 be about to experience a real sensation? According to various media reports, Lewis Hamilton is about to switch to Ferrari.

For years, Lewis Hamilton was repeatedly linked to Ferrari. The rumours were regularly flying, most recently last year after he took longer to extend his contract with Mercedes.

However, a switch never materialised. Hamilton signed a new contract with the Silver Arrows in 2023, which runs until 2025. Basically, everything looks like the end of his career at Mercedes.

But will the switch to Ferrari happen after all?

Various media reports suggest so. According to these reports, Hamilton is set to become team-mate to Charles Leclerc in 2025, who recently extended his long-term contract beyond 2024.

Which would fit: Carlos Sainz has not yet received a new contract, his expires at the end of 2024.

How would a Hamilton switch work? There may be an exit clause in the contract or a Hamilton option for 2025, which the Briton would then not take up.

Formula 1 presentations

02 February: Haas

05 February: Sauber

05 February: Williams

07 February: Alpine

08 February: Visa Cash App RB

12 February: Aston Martin

13 February: Ferrari

14 February: Mercedes

14 February: McLaren

15 February: Red Bull Racing





Formula 1 winter tests

21.02. to 23.2. in Bahrain





Formula 1 World Championship 2024

02.03. Bahrain GP, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir

09.03. Saudi Arabia GP, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah

24.03. Australian GP, Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne

07.04. Japan GP, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka

21.04. China GP, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai

05.05. Miami GP, Miami International Autodrome, Miami

19.05. Emilia Romagna GP, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola

26.05. Monaco GP, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo

09.06. Canada GP, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal

23.06. Spanish GP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló

30.06. Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg

07.07. British GP, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone

21.07. Hungarian GP, Hungaroring, Budapest

28.07. Belgium GP, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa

25.08. Netherlands GP, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort

01.09. Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza

15.09. Azerbaijan GP, Baku City Circuit, Baku

22.09. Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore

20 Oct. Austin GP, Circuit of the Americas, Austin

27.10. Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermann Rodríguez, Mexico City

03.11. Brazil GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Interlagos

23.11. Las Vegas GP, Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas

01.12. Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit, Doha

08.12. Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island