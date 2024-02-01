Lewis Hamilton to Ferrari: Is it coming to the F1 hammer?
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
For years, Lewis Hamilton was repeatedly linked to Ferrari. The rumours were regularly flying, most recently last year after he took longer to extend his contract with Mercedes.
However, a switch never materialised. Hamilton signed a new contract with the Silver Arrows in 2023, which runs until 2025. Basically, everything looks like the end of his career at Mercedes.
But will the switch to Ferrari happen after all?
Various media reports suggest so. According to these reports, Hamilton is set to become team-mate to Charles Leclerc in 2025, who recently extended his long-term contract beyond 2024.
Which would fit: Carlos Sainz has not yet received a new contract, his expires at the end of 2024.
How would a Hamilton switch work? There may be an exit clause in the contract or a Hamilton option for 2025, which the Briton would then not take up.
Formula 1 presentations
02 February: Haas
05 February: Sauber
05 February: Williams
07 February: Alpine
08 February: Visa Cash App RB
12 February: Aston Martin
13 February: Ferrari
14 February: Mercedes
14 February: McLaren
15 February: Red Bull Racing
Formula 1 winter tests
21.02. to 23.2. in Bahrain
Formula 1 World Championship 2024
02.03. Bahrain GP, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir
09.03. Saudi Arabia GP, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah
24.03. Australian GP, Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne
07.04. Japan GP, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka
21.04. China GP, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai
05.05. Miami GP, Miami International Autodrome, Miami
19.05. Emilia Romagna GP, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola
26.05. Monaco GP, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo
09.06. Canada GP, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal
23.06. Spanish GP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló
30.06. Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg
07.07. British GP, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone
21.07. Hungarian GP, Hungaroring, Budapest
28.07. Belgium GP, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa
25.08. Netherlands GP, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort
01.09. Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza
15.09. Azerbaijan GP, Baku City Circuit, Baku
22.09. Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore
20 Oct. Austin GP, Circuit of the Americas, Austin
27.10. Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermann Rodríguez, Mexico City
03.11. Brazil GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Interlagos
23.11. Las Vegas GP, Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas
01.12. Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit, Doha
08.12. Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island