Hamilton in a Ferrari in 2025: No denial from Mercedes
Formula 1 is in turmoil. No, it's not about the rejection of Michael Andretti's F1 project, even if it has triggered controversial discussions.
Instead, the rumour that Lewis Hamilton will switch to Ferrari in 2025 is making the rounds in the media. This is despite the Briton having extended his contract with Mercedes until 2025.
When asked, Mercedes explained that they had nothing to say on the subject. So far, so normal. But of course that is not a denial.
The fact that the Silver Arrows can react vehemently to rumours when they are far-fetched was recently demonstrated by the embarrassing FIA investigation into Toto and Susie Wolff.
Yes, of course, the comparison is somewhat flawed; the Wolffs were involved in serious allegations and not a change of driver. Nevertheless, there would of course have been an opportunity to relegate the current rumour to the realm of fables. Not least because the rumour has now been picked up by many major media outlets.
The British Sky colleagues, for example, are already reporting that the deal has been finalised, and the staff in Brackley are to be informed today.
