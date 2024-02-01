Lewis Hamilton switches to Ferrari: What's the point?

Rumours are growing that Lewis Hamilton will switch to Ferrari in 2025. As a neutral observer, you ask yourself: what's the point of the move?

Rumours of Lewis Hamilton switching to Ferrari have been commonplace in Formula 1 for years. Almost as a running gag. At least that's how it was for a while. Time and again, however, the possibility of a switch seemed quite real.

After all, both parties have never made a secret of the fact that they would like to work together. Things got hot again in 2023, when Hamilton had not yet extended his contract with Mercedes. Figures were even quoted as to what Hamilton would earn at the Scuderia.

But then, unsurprisingly, Hamilton finally signed with Mercedes. Until the end of 2025, two more attacks on the coveted world championship crown.

Seemed logical.

And there was nothing that sounded like an exit clause. "This is a dynamic environment and if we had drawn up a five-year contract, we would also have had to talk about any exit clauses in case we gave him a car that didn't perform properly," explained Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff in September.

"That's why we didn't consider it. We said that the next two years are a foreseeable period of time. And that's why we committed to each other for this period," added the 51-year-old, who expects Hamilton to remain loyal to the Mercedes brand beyond his active GP career.

"I think he will have a role with us in the team for longer, even if he decides to stop racing. I can't imagine him driving for another team, and he will always remain an icon among racing drivers and a personality outside the sport, so I very much hope that our journey together will continue beyond racing," explained Wolff.

A move to Ferrari now seems all the less logical. Even if we assume that, as is usual in Formula 1, there are ways to get out of the contract.

The window at the Reds does not open until 2025 because the contracts of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz run or ran until the end of 2024. Leclerc's contract has been extended, but Sainz's has not yet.

It is understandable that Ferrari can afford another top star alongside its own crown prince. The desire for the first drivers' title since 2007 is huge, and with the Leclerc/Hamilton pairing they are gaining respect and in Hamilton they are getting someone who brings real added value to the racing team with his concentrated experience, and not just in the car.

But why would Hamilton do that?

Figures on the alleged deal are not yet being speculated, but it can be assumed that Hamilton will be remunerated with a higher salary for the switch than at Mercedes.

However, the sporting motivation behind this is not clear at first glance. Whether Mercedes can attack Red Bull Racing in 2024 and Hamilton can compete for the title is not certain, but is at least still open. It is at least doubtful that Hamilton will have better opportunities in 2025 by switching to Ferrari.

But perhaps it is precisely this challenge that will tempt him once again in the autumn of his career, not to mention the general Ferrari dream. The exact background is likely to leak out at the latest when the deal is actually finalised and Hamilton talks about it. Unless it was all a winter break duck. Which is unlikely given the scale of the deal.

The fact is that winning the eighth world championship title with the team with which Michael Schumacher became a legend and record champion would certainly be a special story.