Steiner: "There is no relegation in Formula 1"

Günther Steiner reacts to the Andretti decision and explains the problem facing Formula 1. Of course, it's also about money.

Andretti is not allowed to enter Formula 1: this was announced by Formula One Management on Wednesday. The reactions were critical, especially from the Andretti camp, of course. Ex-Haas team boss Günther Steiner spoke on ESPN's "Unlapped" podcast shortly after the decision was announced.

"They've been told to try again in 2028, which is still a bit away, but now they have time to prove that they will be competitive," Steiner said.

In Steiner's view, there is "no ideal number" of teams in Formula 1. "If you have eleven or twelve very competitive teams, that's not bad," he said, but the commercial side must also be taken into account.

Because it is clear that if there are more racing teams, the money also has to be shared with more competitors. The bottom line is that there is less income for everyone.

Steiner sees the following problem: "Even if you have twelve competitive teams, some will suddenly no longer have enough money and will fall behind. But then you have to keep these people because they have the licence, because then you can't just say: you're not going to take part anymore."

A promotion and relegation system like in football could help here. "The thing is, there is no relegation in Formula 1 ... it's not like football," says Steiner.

"In football, if you don't put in the effort and don't have the financial resources, you get relegated and that's your fate. But in Formula 1, once you're in, you have the right to stay in ... not forever, because nothing is forever, but for a long time. That's the difficult part," he emphasised.

Steiner continued: "Today, everything has become even more difficult. As a new team, you can't just spend as much money as you like in the first two years because of the budget cap, so that you are immediately competitive. There is no such thing as a weak team now, it's very competitive. You can't fail. FOM [Formula One Management] would not allow anyone to fail. So you have to be 100 per cent sure that you won't fail."