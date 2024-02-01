Schumacher warns: Mercedes must get its act together

Mercedes has lagged behind Red Bull Racing in the past two years. Sky expert Ralf Schumacher emphasises that the Silver Arrows urgently need to get their act together.

Mercedes has to digest the (as yet unconfirmed) departure of Lewis Hamilton. However, the Briton will still be racing for the Silver Arrows in 2024. Will Mercedes get its act together after two lean years?

That is actually a must, as Sky expert Ralf Schumacher emphasised. "It would be very, very important for Formula 1 to have a strong Mercedes at the front again," Ralf Schumacher told dpa: "Mercedes has to get its act together as quickly as possible, there's no question about it. If not, that would mean continuous weakness."

In the past two years, Mercedes have only achieved one victory, driven by George Russell. At least they finished second in the 2023 World Championship, but that is little consolation.

If the meagre results continue, it would "mean that they obviously no longer know how to build a car capable of winning. And that would be disastrous for a brand like Mercedes and with its successes in recent years," said Schumacher.

The former Formula 1 driver assumes that Red Bull Racing will also have "something surprising in store for the coming season that will amaze some people."

He assumes that Max Verstappen and Red Bull will continue their dominance. Testing will take place at the end of February and the new season will start at the beginning of March.