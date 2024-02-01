Hammer change fixed! Lewis Hamilton goes to Ferrari

What started as a hot rumour today is now an official change: Lewis Hamilton will leave Mercedes and drive for Ferrari in 2025.

The blockbuster deal is done! Lewis Hamilton is leaving Mercedes after the coming season. This was officially confirmed by the racing team on Thursday. Hamilton will join Ferrari from 2025. Official confirmation from the Italians followed shortly afterwards. Hamilton has therefore signed a "multi-year" contract with the Reds.

In recent years, there have been repeated rumours that the Briton could switch to the Reds, but the whole thing never became concrete. Now, in the autumn of the seven-time world champion's career, the switch will happen after all.

Hamilton will replace the Spaniard Carlos Sainz from 2025. His team-mate will be Charles Leclerc from Monaco.

According to the Mercedes press release, Hamilton is making use of an exit clause in his contract, which was originally due to run until 2025. He only signed it in August last year.

"I've had 11 fantastic years with this team and I'm very proud of what we've achieved together. Mercedes has been a part of my life since I was 13 years old. I grew up with Mercedes and leaving them was one of the hardest decisions I've ever had to make. But the time is right for me to take this step and I'm looking forward to taking on a new challenge. I will always be grateful to my Mercedes family for their incredible support, especially to Toto for his friendship and leadership, and I want to finish on a high. I am one hundred per cent determined to give my absolute best this season and make my final year in a Silver Arrow a year to remember," said Hamilton.

"Our partnership with Lewis has become the most successful team and driver pairing in the history of our sport. We can look back on this with pride. Lewis will always be an important part of Mercedes' racing history," said Wolff. "We knew that our partnership would come to a natural end at some point, and that day has now arrived. We accept Lewis' decision to take on a new challenge and at the same time we have exciting opportunities for the future. But now we have one season to go and we are fully focused on delivering a strong year in 2024."