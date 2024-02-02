Carlos Sainz: This is how he reacts to the Hamilton news

On Thursday, Mercedes and Ferrari confirmed Lewis Hamilton's switch from the star brand to the famous sports car manufacturer from Maranello after the 2024 season. This is what Ferrari star Carlos Sainz says.

When Carlos Sainz explained at a meeting with his sponsor in Madrid that he wanted to know what his medium-term GP future looked like by the start of the 2024 season, he certainly didn't expect to be discarded by the world's oldest GP racing team. The Spaniard said that he wanted to drive for Ferrari for many more years because he was very happy with the partnership, and that was true for everyone involved.

However, the Scuderia from Maranello seized the opportunity to sign Lewis Hamilton, a seven-time world champion, for 2025 and beyond. And it is therefore clear that Sainz will leave the team after the upcoming season. The 29-year-old from Madrid has celebrated two victories in red in the past three years, one of which was last year, giving the traditional Italian team its only GP triumph in the 2023 season.

Sainz took to social media to react to the news, which took many paddock regulars by surprise. The seventh-placed driver in the world championship explained: "According to today's news, Scuderia Ferrari and I will go our separate ways after 2024. But before that, we still have a long season ahead of us and, as always, I will give my best for the team and the Tifosi all over the world."

Sainz did not yet want to reveal what the future holds for him. The move to the Sauber team, which will compete under the name Stake F1 this season, is an obvious one, as the Swiss racing team will compete as the Audi works team from 2026. And Sainz has a good relationship with the current Sauber CEO Andreas Seidl, who was Team Principal at McLaren when the Spaniard was still driving for the team from Woking.

In addition, the Sainz family has close ties to the brand with the four rings, as rally legend Carlos Sainz senior has just clinched his fourth Dakar victory in an Audi. And the 61-year-old emphasised afterwards: "I'm part of the Audi family, so it's clear that we talk about Audi at home and what they can achieve in the future." Nothing has been confirmed yet, Sainz junior only says about his future GP career: "I will announce news about my future in due course."

