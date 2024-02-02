Japan GP in Suzuka: F1 classic remains on the calendar

Formula 1 stars and fans can rejoice: the GP circus will continue to stop off in Japan in the coming years. The race in Suzuka will remain part of the world championship calendar until at least 2029.

The Suzuka Circuit is one of the most popular tracks on the world championship calendar. Drivers rave about the challenge they have to overcome on the track with its figure-eight layout. The track provides an exciting mix of demanding corner combinations and long full-throttle sections and requires full concentration as it offers no room for error.

GP veteran Sebastian Vettel, who visited Suzuka last year as part of his "Racing for Biodiversity" project, said of the choice of circuit, on the edge of which he had eleven insect holts erected: "I love this track and it certainly won't be easy this weekend, because I miss being in the car even more here than anywhere else."

And Lewis Hamilton affirmed: "This is one of my favourite tracks, and I think all drivers feel the same. It's a historic track, where Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost raced many years ago. And from a driver's point of view, it's also an incredible track in a very beautiful country. That's why the whole race weekend in Japan is just great overall, because the food is also fantastic and the hospitality we experience here is simply incredible."

The seven-time world champion's delight at the extension of the GP contract with the organisers of the race in Japan must be correspondingly great. This means that the traditional circuit will remain part of the Formula 1 World Championship at least up to and including 2029. Suzuka is also very popular with fans. Last year, 222,000 passionate Formula 1 fans made the pilgrimage to Suzuka over the weekend to see the GP stars in action.

Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali said of the contract extension: "Suzuka is a special circuit and part of this sport, so I am delighted that Formula 1 will continue to race there until at least 2029. We will be travelling to Japan earlier than usual this year and I would like to thank the promoter and the Honda MobilityLand team for supporting our efforts to make the calendar more meaningful in order to make the sport more sustainable. The fans in Japan have a unique passion and we look forward to giving them the spectacle they deserve in the years to come."

