Martin Brundle: "You should never write Hamilton off"
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
Lewis Hamilton's switch from Mercedes to Ferrari has been a topic of discussion for years. The seven-time champion has been repeatedly approached about the possibility of leaving the brand with the three-pointed star in order to chase points in a prominent red GP racer. But in recent years, the Briton has emphasised how happy he is in the Mercedes works team.
However, the big successes have failed to materialise in recent years. Hamilton, who has won 82 GP victories and six world championship titles with Mercedes, has remained winless in the past two years. This is probably one of the reasons why the 2023 World Championship bronze medallist has decided to take on a new challenge. The Ferrari team was the only racing team apart from world champion Red Bull Racing to win a GP last year.
However, the last time the Scuderia from Maranello won the title was some time ago: the last time a Ferrari driver won the drivers' championship was in 2007 with Kimi Räikkönen. The Reds last triumphed in the constructors' championship in 2008, but former GP star Martin Brundle does not want to see the change as a step backwards. The current TV pundit told Sky Sports News: "We've been talking to him for years about a possible switch to Ferrari. And he always said that he had already driven with a Mercedes engine in his McLaren days and that Mercedes is his team and manufacturer for life."
And he warned: "You should never write Hamilton off. He knows how to win races and world championship titles. It would be in the style of Michael Schumacher if he could go to Ferrari and get the team to win more races and be a title contender." The Briton is also looking forward to seeing his compatriot in the same car as Charles Leclerc. The Ferrari star has extended his contract with the racing team of the most famous sports car manufacturer by several years ahead of schedule.
Brundle says: "I think Leclerc is probably the strongest driver in qualifying at the moment - including Max Verstappen. He's lightning fast but tends to manoeuvre himself into situations he shouldn't be in because he's so close to the limit. But it's a wonderful combination."
The 64-year-old GP veteran is also certain that Hamilton as well as Mercedes and Ferrari will be boosted by the change. He says of the 103-time GP winner: "He hasn't won a race for a few years and we've seen that he's made a few other changes. For example, he has brought back Marc Hynes, who was his mentor and his eyes and ears in the paddock for a long time. I think he said to himself: 'I'm going to stop focussing on all the things outside of racing and get back to focussing on Lewis Hamilton as a racing driver'. And I think that can motivate him and re-energise him for the next phase of his career."
Hynes is a former British Formula 3 champion who has known Hamilton since his junior driver days. He ran Hamilton's management company 'Project Forty Four' and was at the seven-time champion's side from 2016 to 2021. Hamilton won four of his seven world titles with the former racing driver at his side before Hynes decided to quit before the 2021 season to focus on his own business.
