Hamilton at Ferrari: This is how Toto Wolff found out

Toto Wolff has spoken for the first time about Lewis Hamilton's departure from Mercedes after the 2024 season. The Mercedes team boss explains how he found out about the seven-time world champion's plans.

Lewis Hamilton's partnership with Mercedes will come to an end after this year's season, when the 39-year-old Briton will leave the Mercedes works team for Ferrari, it was confirmed on Thursday evening. Hamilton had extended his contract last year until the end of 2025, but made use of an exit clause to complete his switch to Ferrari after 2024.

Team Principal Toto Wolff has spoken for the first time about the seven-time world champion's impending departure and also revealed how he found out about it. "We decided in favour of a shorter contract period when we extended the agreement with Lewis, so the fact itself is not such a big surprise, but rather the timing," he admits.

"We met at my house in Oxford, he then revealed to me that he had made the decision to drive for Ferrari in 2025. That was basically it, we talked for a good hour," says the Viennese, who does not want to speculate on the reasons for his long-time protégé's choice.

"You have to ask Lewis why he changed his mind, because we were very united over the Christmas period, both in our communication with the public and with the team. The way he put it to me is completely understandable. He needed a new challenge, he was looking for a different environment and it was perhaps his last chance to do something different."

"We are all big boys and knew that the length of the contract could be beneficial for both sides. We were also unable to commit to a longer period and he took the option to leave, which we fully understand," emphasises Wolff, who also asserts that he did not try to persuade Hamilton to change his mind.

"I had heard the rumours a few days earlier, but I wanted to wait for our meeting that we had arranged for Wednesday morning, and that's when he told us the news," said the Mercedes team boss. "You can be very direct with me, because I am too. So when he said what he was going to do, I didn't try to dissuade him. It's more about looking forward and deciding how we communicate that and how we protect the team in the best possible way and make sure that 2024 is a successful year."

And Wolff also admits: "You have to recognise that probably every driver dreams of driving for Ferrari one day." He respects it when a driver has the desire to take the wheel for Ferrari. He does not want to interpret the departure as a vote of no confidence in the team. "The driver only has a limited time in Formula 1 and Lewis is now 39, which means he will be driving a Ferrari at 40. I can understand that he wants to fulfil his dream of being in a red overall."

