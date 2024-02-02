Hamilton's successor: Who will inherit the Mercedes cockpit?

No sooner had Lewis Hamilton announced his departure from Mercedes after the 2024 season than there were discussions about his successor in the German car manufacturer's works team. Nothing has been decided yet, warns Toto Wolff.

Anyone who thought that team boss Günther Steiner's departure from Haas would be the big surprise of the 2024 pre-season was wrong: with the announcement of Lewis Hamilton's switch from Mercedes to Ferrari after the 2024 season, those responsible for the deal surprised even the sport's insiders. The Ferrari team confirmed in a terse statement that the seven-time world champion has signed a multi-year contract with the Maranello-based racing team.

The move raises a number of questions, including the question of a suitable successor to the 103-time GP winner. There is speculation about many names in connection with the second Mercedes cockpit alongside that of George Russell, and Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff does not yet want to rule out any deal.

In his press conference today, Friday, he explained: "48 hours ago, I wouldn't have thought that Lewis would be driving for Ferrari next year, even though I knew that the moment would come and he would stop. I didn't think it would be this date, maybe in a year's time. The timing was perhaps surprising, but not the circumstance itself, so I wouldn't rule anything out in Formula 1."

"Drivers make their decisions, and whether they drive for a team or not depends on the circumstances. And once a driver says he doesn't want to drive, there's little remedy for that and so I wouldn't rule out anything, anyone, at any time. As a team, we will be looking over the next few months to see who comes into consideration as a successor," emphasised the 52-year-old Austrian.

"Our main focus is now on the 2024 season. We have two excellent drivers, Lewis' last year at Mercedes lies ahead of us and George can't wait to get back in the car either. We have to put a car on the track that is faster than its predecessor and we know how difficult it will be to fight not only against Red Bull Racing, but also against all the other teams," Wolff then made clear.

And the team boss warned: "In all the discussions about Lewis, too little has been said about George. He has the potential to be the next leader in the team, he is from the generation of Lando Norris, Charles Leclerc and a few others. And I couldn't wish for a better team leader for the time after Lewis. We have such a strong base with such an intelligent and fast driver in the car that we can now take our time to make the right choice for the second seat. And I don't want to be in too much of a hurry."

"There have been some deals finalised in the last few weeks that we would have looked at, that would have been interesting," admitted Wolff, also explaining: "But I've always liked change because it opens up opportunities. And just as we handled the situation with Nico Rosberg when he retired - and that was just as unexpected - I am now looking forward to making the right decisions for the team together with my colleagues and seeing who will be in the car next year. Maybe it's the chance to make a bold decision."

A bold decision would be the promotion of Andrea Kimi Antonelli, for example, who is part of the Mercedes junior squad and will tackle his first Formula 2 season with the Prema Racing Team this year. The 17-year-old from Bologna has had a remarkable junior career, winning one title after another.

However, Wolff does not want to talk about the teenager's possible Formula 1 entry just yet. He emphasised: "Kimi has been in the junior programme at Mercedes since he was eleven years old and his junior career has been very successful so far. I think the most important thing for him now is to concentrate fully on Formula 2. If we now start to turn his head and spread rumours in the media, it won't do him any good. He was racing karts a few years ago and he's not even 18 yet, so I wouldn't speculate about him moving up to Formula 1 at this stage."

