Haas unveiled: Nico Hülkenberg's new car

The Haas team has released a series of computer-generated images showing the new GP racer that Nico Hülkenberg and Kevin Magnussen will be racing this year.

The Haas team finished the 2023 season in last place in the constructors' championship, but the Americans are the first to present this year's GP car. The first computer-generated images published by the team show the look of the new company car driven by Nico Hülkenberg and Kevin Magnussen.

This year, the German and the Dane will be driving a car that continues to follow the "downwash" approach. This means that the air is channelled downwards to the diffuser via the fairing. New team boss Ayao Komatsu says: "With the Austin upgrade, we presented the concept that we have chosen for this year's car. However, we were not able to realise the complete concept that we chose for the VF-24."

The car differs from last year's model, the design of the sidepods is more extreme and the air intakes have been given a new shape. The shape of the air intake on the airbox has also changed; it is now rounder, whereas it was more triangular on the previous model.

Komatsu dampens the hopes of Haas fans for a rapid improvement. He warns: "In Bahrain we will again be at the back of the field, if not last. Since taking on the role of Team Principal, I have spent a lot of time talking to the managers in the UK and Italy and they are happy because we have the chance to improve."

There is room for improvement in all areas, says the Japanese driver. "The reason why our car won't be fast enough in Bahrain is not because of the people we have. It's because we started late and took a two-month break to complete the Austin upgrade. That cost us a lot of time, but the team was able to make good progress in the wind tunnel and we are now heading in the right direction with the characteristics," he explains.

"We are realistic about our expectations for the VF-24, but it is still an exciting moment in every Formula 1 season to present the car. There is still a lot of work ahead of us to make progress and improve our performance, but everyone here is highly motivated and can't wait to get out on track with the VF-24. I know we will make the most of our time in Bahrain. And we can't wait to get started and get the season underway."

The team has a new Head of Engineering in Andrea De Zordo, who previously worked as Chief Designer. He succeeds Simone Resta, who has left the team to return to Ferrari. The track debut of the VF-24, as the US racing team's 2024 car is called, is scheduled for Sunday, 11 February. That is when Nico Hülkenberg will drive his new company car on the Silverstone Circuit for the first time before the VF-24 is used in pre-season testing in Bahrain.

There, Gene Haas' racing team wants to sound out the weaknesses and strengths of the new car in order to determine the upgrade programme for the upcoming season. Komatsu explains that the drivers will be more closely involved in this process.

Formula 1 presentations

05 February: Sauber (Stake F1)

05 February: Williams

07 February: Alpine

08 February: Visa Cash App RB

12 February: Aston Martin

13 February: Ferrari

14 February: Mercedes

14 February: McLaren

15 February: Red Bull Racing





Formula 1 winter tests

21.02. to 23.2. in Bahrain





Formula 1 World Championship 2024

02.03. Bahrain GP, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir

09.03. Saudi Arabia GP, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah

24.03. Australian GP, Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne

07.04. Japan GP, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka

21.04. China GP, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai

05.05. Miami GP, Miami International Autodrome, Miami

19.05. Emilia Romagna GP, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola

26.05. Monaco GP, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo

09.06. Canada GP, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal

23.06. Spanish GP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló

30.06. Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg

07.07. British GP, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone

21.07. Hungarian GP, Hungaroring, Budapest

28.07. Belgium GP, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa

25.08. Netherlands GP, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort

01.09. Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza

15.09. Azerbaijan GP, Baku City Circuit, Baku

22.09. Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore

20 Oct. Austin GP, Circuit of the Americas, Austin

27.10. Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermann Rodríguez, Mexico City

03.11. Brazil GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Interlagos

23.11. Las Vegas GP, Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas

01.12. Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit, Doha

08.12. Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island