Adrian Newey: The philosophy behind the RB20

On 15 February, Red Bull Racing will present this year's race car for Max Verstappen and Sergio Pérez. This is the story behind star designer Adrian Newey's work on the successor to F1's most successful car.

Could there be a tougher task? In the 2023 season, Red Bull Racing won 21 out of 22 Grands Prix, took 14 pole positions, 11 fastest race laps and an incredible 860 world championship points. That's more than the second and third-placed teams Ferrari and Mercedes combined. And it's more than all the other teams put together.

Max Verstappen was already crowned world champion six races before the end, while his colleague Sergio Pérez finished runner-up. The RB19 is a car that has to be mentioned in the same breath as the McLaren MP4/4 of Alain Prost and Ayrton Senna, the Mercedes W07 of Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg or the Ferrari F2002 in which Michael Schumacher dominated.

Adrian Newey and his team were faced with the situation of having to build a successor for 2024. The RB19 is in the museum. In the "Talking Bull" podcast (here: Red Bull Advanced Technologies Announces The RB17 - Red Bull Advanced Technologies), he talks for the first time about the design philosophy of that car, which we will get to see in a fortnight' time.

Red Bull Racing was the first team to understand the new rules right from the start. Reliably fast, no porpoising, a hit fresh from the legendary drawing board.

"The RB18 - our first car under the new ground effect rules - already had the basics right, a good basic architecture. We consistently developed it further over the course of 2022. The second half of the season was then really good. We had expected a very tight field of drivers for 2023, much tighter than in 2022. Our dominance completely surprised everyone, especially me."

The RB19 was one of the most dominant cars in history. So it presumably became the blueprint for all vehicles in 2024?

"It's logical that many opponents have taken a very close look at our car and I expect them to become even more similar to the RB19. The races were already getting tighter towards the end of the 2023 season. Take Austin, when we had to make an extra pit stop and Max saved us. In Vegas, Charles Leclerc in the Ferrari was the faster package, if we're being completely honest. Max made the difference here too. Yes, we could feel our opponents breathing down our necks. It wouldn't have taken much for them to get us."

Do you feel the burden of the hunted?

"Very strongly."

So is the RB20 in the technical tradition of its two predecessors?

"Yes, exactly. The first evolution was from the RB18 to the RB19. That was normal aerodynamic development, but also a fundamental understanding of the suspension and chassis. We also had to solve the weight issue for 2023, because in 2022 we were over the limit until the end. Our car for this season, the RB20, is the second evolutionary stage. The question we are currently asking ourselves: Were we too conservative with it because one of our opponents found something revolutionary? We don't know yet."

So the RB20 itself will not be a revolutionary car?

"The rules make it impossible for us to try out, evaluate and, if necessary, implement every crazy idea. We have therefore decided to refine the familiar and proven package for 2024."

A refinement of the dominant vehicle in the modern ground-effect era can only be understood as a hot challenge to the opposition from the mouth of Adrian Newey.

Formula 1 presentations

05 February: Sauber (Stake F1)

05 February: Williams

07 February: Alpine

08 February: Visa Cash App RB

12 February: Aston Martin

13 February: Ferrari

14 February: Mercedes

14 February: McLaren

15 February: Red Bull Racing





Formula 1 winter tests

21.02. to 23.2. in Bahrain





Formula 1 World Championship 2024

02.03. Bahrain GP, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir

09.03. Saudi Arabia GP, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah

24.03. Australian GP, Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne

07.04. Japan GP, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka

21.04. China GP, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai

05.05. Miami GP, Miami International Autodrome, Miami

19.05. Emilia Romagna GP, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola

26.05. Monaco GP, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo

09.06. Canada GP, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal

23.06. Spanish GP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló

30.06. Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg

07.07. British GP, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone

21.07. Hungarian GP, Hungaroring, Budapest

28.07. Belgium GP, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa

25.08. Netherlands GP, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort

01.09. Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza

15.09. Azerbaijan GP, Baku City Circuit, Baku

22.09. Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore

20.10. Austin GP, Circuit of the Americas, Austin

27.10. Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermann Rodríguez, Mexico City

03.11. Brazil GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Interlagos

23.11. Las Vegas GP, Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas

01.12. Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit, Doha

08.12. Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island