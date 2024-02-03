F1 Academy: New support programme from Red Bull

Red Bull is promoting three female racing talents with a new young talent development programme: Hamda Al Qubaisi, Amna Al Qubaisi and Emely De Heus will compete in the F1 Academy in the MP Motorsport Team.

With the Red Bull Junior Team, Red Bull has been successfully promoting young talent for decades, from which many current Formula 1 talents have benefited. Now, with the Red Bull Academy programme, another junior team has been added that is dedicated entirely to supporting female racing talent.

The programme is headed by Sarah Harrington, who is looking after three female racing drivers who will be competing in the F1 Acadedmy this year. All three will be competing for points in cars from the MP Motorsport team, but not in the colours of the same team.

The two sisters Hamda and Amna Al Qubaisi from Abu Dhabi will compete in the colours of the Red Bull Formula 1 racing teams, Hamda for Red Bull Racing and Amna for the Visa Cash App RB team. De Heus will compete for Red Bull.

The 21-year-old Hamda started her racing career in karting in 2015 and was promoted to the Italian Formula 4 in 2019. The following year, she won three races in the United Arab Emirates Formula 4 before returning to the Italian Formula 4 Championship.

In 2022, she completed a test in a Formula 3 racer at Magny-Cours. Last year, she competed in the F1 Academy with MP Motorsport and finished the season in third place overall with four first places.

Her 23-year-old sister started her karting career at the age of 14 and has since competed in many different championships. In 2018, she competed in the Italian Formula 4 and has since also raced in the Formula 4 of the United Arab Emirates and in the Asian Formula 3.

She then competed in the European edition of Formula Regional. She also competed in the F1 Academy last season and finished sixth overall with two first places.

20-year-old Dutch driver Emely De Heus started racing in 2019 and won the title in the Dutch Winter Cup Senior Series. She finished fourth overall in the national karting championship the following year before switching to formula racing.

She gained further racing experience in the Spanish Formula 4 and in the W Series before competing in the Formula 4 Championship of the United Arab Emirates and in the F1 Academy in 2023. She also raced in the women's series for the MP Motorsport team and finished the season in ninth place overall with a victory in Barcelona.