Lewis Hamilton's deal: brother Nicolas amazed

The fact that Lewis Hamilton will leave the Mercedes team after this year's season came as a surprise not only to fans, experts and team boss Toto Wolff. Hamilton's brother Nicolas had not expected it either.

Lewis Hamilton dropped the bombshell this week, informing Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff that he would be exercising an exit clause in his recently extended contract and switching to the Ferrari team after the 2024 season. "The fact itself was not so surprising, but perhaps the timing was," admitted the Viennese in a virtual press conference he held after the confirmation of Hamilton's departure.

The team boss was not the only one who had not expected this news, although the topic of Hamilton and Ferrari was a perennial favourite in the Formula 1 paddock. However, the seven-time world champion had always maintained that he felt comfortable in the German car manufacturer's racing team and had no desire to fight for championship points in the red car.

This has since changed, with Hamilton justifying his switch with the desire to take on a new challenge, as Wolff went on to reveal. Hamilton's brother Nicolas was also surprised, as he revealed on social media. "It was very surprising. I had just given a speech for Coca-Cola and Lewis had called me the night before when I was at a dinner. So I told him I would call him back."

"Later I called back and he didn't answer the phone and then told me he was in bed. So I thought to myself, 'OK, don't worry about it'. Then he asked me if I was there and I told him that I was on my way to work and would be free later in the evening and that we could talk then," the 31-year-old explained.

And Nicolas added: "But he said that he would really like to speak to me straight away and asked if I could talk undisturbed without anyone listening in. I said yes and he said: 'Well, I'm going to Ferrari in 2025. My reaction was: 'What, are you joking? That's crazy!"

