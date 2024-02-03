Lewis Hamilton's deal: brother Nicolas amazed
Lewis Hamilton dropped the bombshell this week, informing Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff that he would be exercising an exit clause in his recently extended contract and switching to the Ferrari team after the 2024 season. "The fact itself was not so surprising, but perhaps the timing was," admitted the Viennese in a virtual press conference he held after the confirmation of Hamilton's departure.
The team boss was not the only one who had not expected this news, although the topic of Hamilton and Ferrari was a perennial favourite in the Formula 1 paddock. However, the seven-time world champion had always maintained that he felt comfortable in the German car manufacturer's racing team and had no desire to fight for championship points in the red car.
This has since changed, with Hamilton justifying his switch with the desire to take on a new challenge, as Wolff went on to reveal. Hamilton's brother Nicolas was also surprised, as he revealed on social media. "It was very surprising. I had just given a speech for Coca-Cola and Lewis had called me the night before when I was at a dinner. So I told him I would call him back."
"Later I called back and he didn't answer the phone and then told me he was in bed. So I thought to myself, 'OK, don't worry about it'. Then he asked me if I was there and I told him that I was on my way to work and would be free later in the evening and that we could talk then," the 31-year-old explained.
And Nicolas added: "But he said that he would really like to speak to me straight away and asked if I could talk undisturbed without anyone listening in. I said yes and he said: 'Well, I'm going to Ferrari in 2025. My reaction was: 'What, are you joking? That's crazy!"
Formula 1 presentations
05 February: Sauber (Stake F1)
05 February: Williams
07 February: Alpine
08 February: Visa Cash App RB
12 February: Aston Martin
13 February: Ferrari
14 February: Mercedes
14 February: McLaren
15 February: Red Bull Racing
Formula 1 winter tests
21.02. to 23.2. in Bahrain
Formula 1 World Championship 2024
02.03. Bahrain GP, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir
09.03. Saudi Arabia GP, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah
24.03. Australian GP, Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne
07.04. Japan GP, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka
21.04. China GP, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai
05.05. Miami GP, Miami International Autodrome, Miami
19.05. Emilia Romagna GP, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola
26.05. Monaco GP, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo
09.06. Canada GP, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal
23.06. Spanish GP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló
30.06. Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg
07.07. British GP, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone
21.07. Hungarian GP, Hungaroring, Budapest
28.07. Belgium GP, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa
25.08. Netherlands GP, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort
01.09. Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza
15.09. Azerbaijan GP, Baku City Circuit, Baku
22.09. Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore
20 Oct. Austin GP, Circuit of the Americas, Austin
27.10. Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermann Rodríguez, Mexico City
03.11. Brazil GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Interlagos
23.11. Las Vegas GP, Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas
01.12. Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit, Doha
08.12. Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island