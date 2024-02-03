Lando Norris: Fans criticise Verstappen's statements

Lando Norris has extended his contract with McLaren and then spoke about the reasons why he decided to stay with the team from Woking. He was criticised for his statements.

The fact that Lando Norris is also highly favoured by McLaren's opponents was confirmed time and again by the praise he received from various team bosses last year. Nevertheless, the Briton ultimately did not want to leave his team and decided to extend his contract with the traditional racing team from Woking by several years ahead of schedule.

The 24-year-old provided the reasoning immediately after the official confirmation of his contract extension. He referred to the steep performance curve of the British team last year and the fact that he feels very comfortable at McLaren. He answered the question of whether he had decided against a move to Red Bull Racing out of fear of Max Verstappen in detail on Sky Sports F1.

Norris affirmed: "I don't think it's about being afraid to drive alongside him. I don't think I fear any comparison." However, it is not so smart to switch to the team of the opponent you want to beat in the battle for the world title. "Because it takes time to adapt and create the right conditions," he emphasised.

And Norris added: "If you want to win against the best driver in the world, it's not the best thing to join his team, that wouldn't be a smart move." These statements earned him a lot of criticism from Formula 1 fans on social media. Many fans of the sport accused him of having the wrong attitude and pointed to a number of opponents who have risen to the challenge of having world champion opponents in their own team - and have shone in the process.

In his rookie year in 2007, for example, Lewis Hamilton had the difficult task of shining alongside the then champion Fernando Alonso - which he did; in the end, both had the same number of points to his name, but Hamilton came out on top due to his better individual results. However, the two team-mates, who had fought a fierce internal team duel, ultimately lost out in the championship battle, with Kimi Räikkönen taking the title.

Hamilton's current Mercedes team-mate George Russell was also mentioned in the criticism. The 25-year-old switched to the works team of the star brand for 2022 and thus had the challenge of having the most successful GP driver of all time as a team-mate. Russell was undeterred by this and finished the season ahead of the seven-time world champion.

Charles Leclerc also had a tough time when he switched to Ferrari after just one year with the Alfa Romeo Sauber team. He was the team-mate of four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel. Like Russell, the ambitious Monegasque also prevailed over his much more experienced team-mate, finishing the 2019 season in fourth place ahead of the German, who had to make do with fifth place.

