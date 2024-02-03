Unique: Formula 1 exhibition opens in Vienna

GP fans will have to wait a little longer before the new season begins. For those who don't want to wait that long, the Formula 1 exhibition at METAStadt in Vienna offers a unique experience.

At the official opening of the Formula 1 exhibition in Vienna on Wednesday evening, many guests from the world of sport, entertainment and politics came to METAStadt to marvel at the unique exhibits on display. And they were not disappointed: in seven exhibition rooms covering over 3000 square metres, many different aspects of sport are highlighted.

At the second edition of the "F1 Exhibition", which was previously on show in Madrid, visitors are given an insight into the most decisive moments in Formula 1 history and can also take a look at the technical innovations. Those who visit the exhibition will also be able to experience it for themselves, as it also includes interactive elements.

One highlight is the six GP racers that have attracted a lot of attention, such as Max Verstappen's RB16B, in which the current champion won his first title in 2021. Fans of past Formula 1 eras will also get their money's worth, such as Gerhard Berger's victorious Ferrari F187/88C.

The remains of Romain Grosjean's burnt-out Haas racing car, which was badly damaged in his dramatic 2020 accident on the Bahrain desert circuit, will give you goosebumps. Formula 3 racer Charlie Wurz, son of GP veteran Alex Wurz, said: "It's quite remarkable, you can see that it was a big accident and it's good that it ended so lightly."

The 18-year-old was also pleased to see the old cars and drivers' helmets of his Formula 1 heroes. "I looked at all the cars, even the old ones that look really unsafe. And it was really cool to see the helmets of all these stars of the past."

Formula 1 President Stefano Domenicali had already paid a visit to the exhibition in the morning. "Austria is a special country for Formula 1," emphasised the Italian in an APA interview. "There is a great passion for this sport here." Numerous personalities such as Niki Lauda, Jochen Rindt and Gerhard Berger had shaped the history of Formula 1 and laid the foundations for an incredible future, he emphasised.

The exhibition in Vienna has been open to the public since 2 February and will continue to offer a fascinating experience for motorsport fans for several months to come. Tickets are available online from 24.90 euros.

Formula 1 - The exhibition

Tue-Thu: 10 am - 7 pm (last admission 5 pm)

Fri-Sun: 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. (last admission 6 p.m.)

Venue

METAStadt Vienna

Dr Otto-Neurath-Gasse 3

1220 Vienna