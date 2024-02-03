Hamilton's farewell: What will Team Principal Toto Wolff do?

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff recently decided to remain at the helm of the star brand's works team for at least another three years. He revealed whether the departure of Lewis Hamilton will affect his plans.

When Toto Wolff recently extended his own Mercedes contract by three years, he had no idea of the announced departure of seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, who is moving to Ferrari after this year's season. The 52-year-old Austrian owns a third of the German manufacturer's racing team, another third belongs to the chemical group Ineos, headed by Jim Ratcliffe, and a third is still owned by Daimler AG.

Wolff commented on the decision to continue managing the works team as follows: "Ultimately, as a shareholder, I am aiming for the optimum return, and the best way to achieve this is by winning. I certainly wouldn't stick to one position if I had the impression that someone else could do a better job. And I'm sure that if that were the case, my people would tell me so. But that's what the three of us have decided - let's carry on like this."

And the Viennese explained confidently in the "Telegraph" interview that he is far from feeling burnt out. "For me, the risk is more that I get bored. I'm happy to take on new challenges, even if the situation isn't easy to manage."

With the announced departure of Lewis Hamilton, the task of finding a way back to the front of the field has become more difficult. After all, the seven-time champion was the driving force behind the team with the star for a long time. Wolff is also aware of this, but he emphasises that he does not want to change his plans: "I am part of this team and we have extended the contract and simply exchanged the annual figures, we have kept everything else as it is. Whether you call me Team Principal, CEO, Managing Director or Chairman is irrelevant, my role is an executive one, and that's what I want to do for the near future."

"The Mercedes Formula 1 team will be successful in the long term and will continue to compete and hopefully win with different drivers in the future. The phase with Lewis is certainly the most successful ever in Formula 1 and we will always associate that with extremely positive thoughts."

"But we are now looking ahead to the 2024 season with George Russell and Lewis, in which we want to give our all and hopefully have a fast car. And at the same time, we are also planning long-term for 2026 and beyond, when the driver pairing will be different and I hope that we will celebrate other successes then," added Wolff.

