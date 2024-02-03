Andretti: F1 invitation ended up in the spam folder
After the FIA had given the green light for Andretti's Formula 1 entry, the Americans received a rejection from the rights holders of Formula One Management (FOM for short). The rejection was not without reason; the FOM representatives presented a 20-point justification for their decision.
The main points were the contested competitiveness, which was defined as a prerequisite for added value, and also the fact that the announced engine deal with Cadillac would not be realised until 2028. Andretti wanted to enter the premier class as early as 2025. Nevertheless, the Formula 1 organisers have not ruled out the possibility of joining from 2028.
Another point of criticism from the Formula 1 powers that be was the fact that Andretti did not respond to an invitation to a personal meeting at which the proposal should have been discussed. This was because the corresponding e-mail had ended up in the spam folder, as the Andretti camp announced. The reason for this was that the email was not sent by Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali himself, but by a Formula 1 employee.
"We were not aware that the offer for a meeting had been extended and we would not turn down such an offer," Andretti affirmed in a statement on the cancellation of the Formula 1 entry from 2025. A face-to-face meeting to discuss commercial matters was of paramount importance to Andretti Cadillac, it said. "We welcome the opportunity to meet with the representatives of Formula One Management. And we have confirmed our interest in writing."
