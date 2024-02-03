Andretti: F1 invitation ended up in the spam folder

The Andretti camp recently became painfully aware of how important it is to take a look in the spam folder of your email account from time to time. Because an important invitation was overlooked.

After the FIA had given the green light for Andretti's Formula 1 entry, the Americans received a rejection from the rights holders of Formula One Management (FOM for short). The rejection was not without reason; the FOM representatives presented a 20-point justification for their decision.

The main points were the contested competitiveness, which was defined as a prerequisite for added value, and also the fact that the announced engine deal with Cadillac would not be realised until 2028. Andretti wanted to enter the premier class as early as 2025. Nevertheless, the Formula 1 organisers have not ruled out the possibility of joining from 2028.

Another point of criticism from the Formula 1 powers that be was the fact that Andretti did not respond to an invitation to a personal meeting at which the proposal should have been discussed. This was because the corresponding e-mail had ended up in the spam folder, as the Andretti camp announced. The reason for this was that the email was not sent by Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali himself, but by a Formula 1 employee.

"We were not aware that the offer for a meeting had been extended and we would not turn down such an offer," Andretti affirmed in a statement on the cancellation of the Formula 1 entry from 2025. A face-to-face meeting to discuss commercial matters was of paramount importance to Andretti Cadillac, it said. "We welcome the opportunity to meet with the representatives of Formula One Management. And we have confirmed our interest in writing."

Formula 1 presentations

05 February: Sauber (Stake F1)

05 February: Williams

07 February: Alpine

08 February: Visa Cash App RB

12 February: Aston Martin

13 February: Ferrari

14 February: Mercedes

14 February: McLaren

15 February: Red Bull Racing





Formula 1 winter tests

21.02. to 23.2. in Bahrain





Formula 1 World Championship 2024

02.03. Bahrain GP, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir

09.03. Saudi Arabia GP, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah

24.03. Australian GP, Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne

07.04. Japan GP, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka

21.04. China GP, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai

05.05. Miami GP, Miami International Autodrome, Miami

19.05. Emilia Romagna GP, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola

26.05. Monaco GP, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo

09.06. Canada GP, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal

23.06. Spanish GP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló

30.06. Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg

07.07. British GP, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone

21.07. Hungarian GP, Hungaroring, Budapest

28.07. Belgium GP, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa

25.08. Netherlands GP, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort

01.09. Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza

15.09. Azerbaijan GP, Baku City Circuit, Baku

22.09. Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore

20 Oct. Austin GP, Circuit of the Americas, Austin

27.10. Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermann Rodríguez, Mexico City

03.11. Brazil GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Interlagos

23.11. Las Vegas GP, Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas

01.12. Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit, Doha

08.12. Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island