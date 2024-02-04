Lewis Hamilton in the Ferrari: predecessors often disappointed

It's the Formula 1 bombshell at the start of the 2024 GP year: Lewis Hamilton is switching to Ferrari at the start of 2025. We tell you how his British compatriots have fared at Maranello before him.

Hamilton wants to end his GP career in red and claim the record with an eighth world championship title. It won't be easy: Fernando Alonso and Sebastian Vettel have failed in this task before him.

A Brit at Maranello: how often has that actually happened? We'll tell you here and also explain how successful the fast men from the island have been as Ferrari's Formula 1 works drivers (drivers with privately-run Ferraris are not included here).

Ten drivers from Great Britain have competed for Ferrari, but only two have made it to the big time - Mike Hawthorn and John Surtees, world champions in 1958 and 1964.

The last driver from Great Britain at Maranello before Lewis Hamilton was Eddie Irvine. After Michael Schumacher suffered a broken leg at Silverstone in 1999, the Northern Irishman came close to becoming champion against Mika Häkkinen.



Of the British drivers, Irvine contested the most races with Ferrari (65), Surtees and Irvine won the most races with Ferrari (4 each), Hawthorn and Surtees took the most pole positions (also 4 each).



Surtees and Mansell were among the many drivers who turned their backs on Maranello with disillusionment - too much politics, too much unnecessary pressure.



Mike Hawthorn

Years with Ferrari: 1953-1955 and 1957/1958

Number of races: 35

Pole positions: 4

Best race laps: 6

Victories: 3

Best World Championship finish with Ferrari: World Champion 1958



Peter Collins

Years with Ferrari: 1956-1958

Number of races: 20

Pole positions: 0

Best race laps: 0

Victories: 3

Best World Championship finish with Ferrari: 3rd in 1956



Cliff Allison

Years with Ferrari: 1959/1960

Number of races: 7

Pole positions: 0

Best race laps: 0

Victories: 0

Best World Championship placing with Ferrari: 12th in 1960



Tony Brooks

Years with Ferrari: 1959

Number of races: 7

Pole positions: 2

Best race laps: 1

Victories: 2

Best world championship finish with Ferrari: 2nd in 1959



John Surtees

Years with Ferrari: 1963-1966

Number of races: 30

Pole positions: 4

Best race laps: 6

Victories: 4

Best World Championship finish with Ferrari: World Champion 1964



Mike Parkes

Years with Ferrari: 1966/1967

Number of races: 6

Pole positions: 1

Best race laps: 0

Victories: 0

Best world championship finish with Ferrari: 8th in 1966



Jonathan Williams

Years with Ferrari: 1967

Number of races: 1

Pole positions: 0

Best race laps: 0

Victories: 0

Best World Championship finish with Ferrari: -



Derek Bell

Years with Ferrari: 1968

Number of races: 2

Pole positions: 0

Best race laps: 0

Victories: 0

Best World Championship placing with Ferrari: ¬-



Nigel Mansell

Years with Ferrari: 1989/1990

Number of races: 31

Pole positions: 3

Best race laps: 6

Victories: 3

Best world championship finish with Ferrari: 4th in 1989



Eddie Irvine

Years with Ferrari: 1996-1999

Number of races: 65

Pole positions: 0

Best race laps: 1

Victories: 4

Best world championship finish with Ferrari: 2nd in 1999