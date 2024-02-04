Hamilton leaves Mercedes: Ferrari needs Batman

Lewis Hamilton is moving from Mercedes to Ferrari at the beginning of 2025. Ex-Benetton and Renault team boss Flavio Briatore was taken aback by this. The Italian says: "Ferrari can put Batman in the car for all I care."

Lewis Hamilton is leaving the Mercedes racing team and will be driving a Ferrari in 2025. This has reminded entrepreneur Flavio Briatore of the situation when long-time Benetton driver Michael Schumacher moved to Maranello at the end of 1995.

The 73-year-old Italian Briatore, who made Schumi Formula 1 world champion at Benetton and Fernando Alonso with Renault, told his colleagues at LaPresse about the sensational news of 2024: "To be honest, I'm very surprised that Hamilton is going to Ferrari. But he will have his reasons."

"The only thing I can say is congratulations to Ferrari and the English driver. I was surprised because Mercedes has done a lot for him. But they will get used to the new situation. I think Hamilton's decision has really thrown them for a loop. When it became clear to us that Schumacher would move to Ferrari, I was prepared for that."

"Is this the right choice for Hamilton? I have no idea. First of all, a good car has to be put on its wheels in Italy. Otherwise, you might as well sign Batman and he won't make any difference. Fundamental to success in 2025 is a competitive car, not the driver."





