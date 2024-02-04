Hamilton leaves Mercedes: Ferrari needs Batman
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
Lewis Hamilton is leaving the Mercedes racing team and will be driving a Ferrari in 2025. This has reminded entrepreneur Flavio Briatore of the situation when long-time Benetton driver Michael Schumacher moved to Maranello at the end of 1995.
The 73-year-old Italian Briatore, who made Schumi Formula 1 world champion at Benetton and Fernando Alonso with Renault, told his colleagues at LaPresse about the sensational news of 2024: "To be honest, I'm very surprised that Hamilton is going to Ferrari. But he will have his reasons."
"The only thing I can say is congratulations to Ferrari and the English driver. I was surprised because Mercedes has done a lot for him. But they will get used to the new situation. I think Hamilton's decision has really thrown them for a loop. When it became clear to us that Schumacher would move to Ferrari, I was prepared for that."
"Is this the right choice for Hamilton? I have no idea. First of all, a good car has to be put on its wheels in Italy. Otherwise, you might as well sign Batman and he won't make any difference. Fundamental to success in 2025 is a competitive car, not the driver."
Formula 1 presentations
05 February: Sauber
05 February: Williams
07 February: Alpine
08 February: Visa Cash App RB
12 February: Aston Martin
13 February: Ferrari
14 February: Mercedes
14 February: McLaren
15 February: Red Bull Racing
Formula 1 winter tests
21.02. to 23.2. in Bahrain
Formula 1 World Championship 2024
02.03. Bahrain GP, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir
09.03. Saudi Arabia GP, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah
24.03. Australian GP, Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne
07.04. Japan GP, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka
21.04. China GP, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai
05.05. Miami GP, Miami International Autodrome, Miami
19.05. Emilia Romagna GP, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola
26.05. Monaco GP, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo
09.06. Canada GP, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal
23.06. Spanish GP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló
30.06. Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg
07.07. British GP, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone
21.07. Hungarian GP, Hungaroring, Budapest
28.07. Belgium GP, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa
25.08. Netherlands GP, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort
01.09. Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza
15.09. Azerbaijan GP, Baku City Circuit, Baku
22.09. Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore
20 Oct. Austin GP, Circuit of the Americas, Austin
27.10. Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermann Rodríguez, Mexico City
03.11. Brazil GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Interlagos
23.11. Las Vegas GP, Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas
01.12. Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit, Doha
08.12. Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island