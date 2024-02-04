Lewis Hamilton: Nasty rumour about the end with Mercedes

Formula 1 superstar Lewis Hamilton is moving from Mercedes to Ferrari at the end of 2024. The alleged reason for the sensational transfer: the record-breaking champion senses that the 2024 Mercedes is not a winning car either.

Lewis Hamilton has signed a contract with Ferrari and will compete in red from 2025. Naturally, the wildest speculation is now circulating on the net about the real reasons behind the sensational split from long-time partner Mercedes.

One of the alleged reasons is a nasty rumour: Hamilton tried out the 2024 Mercedes in the simulator and didn't see enough potential; he had lost faith that Mercedes would return to winning ways with the upcoming race car.

However, the first part of this claim cannot be true.

According to Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff, 103-time GP winner Hamilton sat in the simulator with data from the 2024 car for the first time on 2 February. However, the seven-time world champion explained his decision to leave Ferrari to his Viennese superior two days earlier.

On the contrary, Mercedes is doing everything it can to provide Hamilton with a fast car in the final year of his era under the three-pointed star. This includes Lewis finally finding a seating position to his liking again.



On this subject, the now 39-year-old Englishman told the astonished journalists at the 2023 Saudi Arabia GP that he did not feel attached to his racing car.



Hamilton then expanded on this in Melbourne: "I don't know how many fans have noticed. But we at Mercedes sit closer to the front wheels than drivers of other racing cars. For my taste, this seating position is too far to the front axle. When you're driving, it feels like you're sitting on the front wheels. And that's one of the worst feelings in a racing car."



"You have to imagine it with your private car. You're rolling towards a roundabout and you feel like the front wheels are almost underneath you. That wouldn't make you happy either."



"This position changes the whole behaviour of the car and the driver's perception of how the car moves in detail. And the handling of the car becomes much more unpredictable than when you're further back, closer to the centre of the car. I have to admit, I really struggle with that."



In the 2024 Formula 1 racing car from Mercedes, Lewis Hamilton should find his usual seating position again in order to be able to contribute better.





