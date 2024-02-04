Romain Grosjean: "Now I'm calling Toto Wolff!"
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
Lewis Hamilton will no longer be a Mercedes driver in 2025, but will be racing for Ferrari. Rumours are rife as to who will drive for Mercedes in his place alongside George Russell.
One driver has already worn the Mercedes-Benz racing suit: Romain Grosjean from Geneva. Actually, he should have been sitting in Lewis Hamilton's racing car long ago.
For years, there has been talk of ex-GP driver Romain Grosjean driving one of the Englishman's Mercedes.
Romain Grosjean's test in the Mercedes was triggered by his terrible fire accident in Bahrain in December 2020. Romain Grosjean had actually wanted to take part in the world championship finale in Abu Dhabi, but his severely injured left hand prevented him from doing so. On the advice of his doctors, the Geneva native decided not to race at the Yas Marina Circuit.
Grosjean's plan B was as follows: "If Abu Dhabi doesn't work out, then I'll call every Formula 1 team and see if I can't manage a private test, just for 10 or 15 laps."
Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff then spontaneously promised: "If Romain can't find a car from the racing teams he has worked for, we will provide him with a racing car."
During the 2021 French Grand Prix at the Circuit Paul Ricard, Grosjean was due to show demo laps in Lewis Hamilton's 2019 world champion Mercedes W10, after which a full-day test was planned.
But when the French GP was brought forward by a week to make way for two rounds of the World Championship in Austria, the demo laps were cancelled: Grosjean, a 179-time GP participant, was driving IndyCar at Road Atlanta that weekend.
A full-day test at the Circuit Paul Ricard scheduled for 29 June was also not possible. This was because the measures against coronavirus in France at the time stipulated that travellers from the USA had to go into quarantine. Grosjean, who finished seventh in the 2013 World Championship, reacted on Twitter with subtle irony: "I'm just waiting until the new aerodynamics update arrives."
Grosjean jokes on Instagram: "Now is probably the right time to call Toto Wolff."
On a slightly more serious note, Grosjean said: "We haven't found the time for the test yet, and that's my fault. But it's not easy either, because I now have 30 race weekends where I can't test. You are complaining about 24 races in Formula 1, but I have 18 race weekends in the IndyCar Series alone, plus seven endurance races and five weekends in Formula 1 with the TV channel Canal+. That's why it's not easy to find a date for the test," said the 37-year-old.
Formula 1 presentations
05 February: Sauber
05 February: Williams
07 February: Alpine
08 February: Visa Cash App RB
12 February: Aston Martin
13 February: Ferrari
14 February: Mercedes
14 February: McLaren
15 February: Red Bull Racing
Formula 1 winter tests
21.02. to 23.2. in Bahrain
Formula 1 World Championship 2024
02.03. Bahrain GP, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir
09.03. Saudi Arabia GP, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah
24.03. Australian GP, Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne
07.04. Japan GP, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka
21.04. China GP, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai
05.05. Miami GP, Miami International Autodrome, Miami
19.05. Emilia Romagna GP, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola
26.05. Monaco GP, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo
09.06. Canada GP, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal
23.06. Spanish GP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló
30.06. Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg
07.07. British GP, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone
21.07. Hungarian GP, Hungaroring, Budapest
28.07. Belgium GP, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa
25.08. Netherlands GP, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort
01.09. Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza
15.09. Azerbaijan GP, Baku City Circuit, Baku
22.09. Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore
20 Oct. Austin GP, Circuit of the Americas, Austin
27.10. Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermann Rodríguez, Mexico City
03.11. Brazil GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Interlagos
23.11. Las Vegas GP, Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas
01.12. Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit, Doha
08.12. Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island