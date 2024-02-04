Romain Grosjean: "Now I'm calling Toto Wolff!"

Lewis Hamilton will leave Mercedes at the end of 2024 and move on to Ferrari. Long-time Formula 1 driver Romain Grosjean jokes on Instagram: "Now is probably the right time to call Toto Wolff."

Lewis Hamilton will no longer be a Mercedes driver in 2025, but will be racing for Ferrari. Rumours are rife as to who will drive for Mercedes in his place alongside George Russell.

One driver has already worn the Mercedes-Benz racing suit: Romain Grosjean from Geneva. Actually, he should have been sitting in Lewis Hamilton's racing car long ago.

For years, there has been talk of ex-GP driver Romain Grosjean driving one of the Englishman's Mercedes.

Romain Grosjean's test in the Mercedes was triggered by his terrible fire accident in Bahrain in December 2020. Romain Grosjean had actually wanted to take part in the world championship finale in Abu Dhabi, but his severely injured left hand prevented him from doing so. On the advice of his doctors, the Geneva native decided not to race at the Yas Marina Circuit.

Grosjean's plan B was as follows: "If Abu Dhabi doesn't work out, then I'll call every Formula 1 team and see if I can't manage a private test, just for 10 or 15 laps."

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff then spontaneously promised: "If Romain can't find a car from the racing teams he has worked for, we will provide him with a racing car."



During the 2021 French Grand Prix at the Circuit Paul Ricard, Grosjean was due to show demo laps in Lewis Hamilton's 2019 world champion Mercedes W10, after which a full-day test was planned.



But when the French GP was brought forward by a week to make way for two rounds of the World Championship in Austria, the demo laps were cancelled: Grosjean, a 179-time GP participant, was driving IndyCar at Road Atlanta that weekend.



A full-day test at the Circuit Paul Ricard scheduled for 29 June was also not possible. This was because the measures against coronavirus in France at the time stipulated that travellers from the USA had to go into quarantine. Grosjean, who finished seventh in the 2013 World Championship, reacted on Twitter with subtle irony: "I'm just waiting until the new aerodynamics update arrives."



Grosjean jokes on Instagram: "Now is probably the right time to call Toto Wolff."



On a slightly more serious note, Grosjean said: "We haven't found the time for the test yet, and that's my fault. But it's not easy either, because I now have 30 race weekends where I can't test. You are complaining about 24 races in Formula 1, but I have 18 race weekends in the IndyCar Series alone, plus seven endurance races and five weekends in Formula 1 with the TV channel Canal+. That's why it's not easy to find a date for the test," said the 37-year-old.





Formula 1 presentations

05 February: Sauber

05 February: Williams

07 February: Alpine

08 February: Visa Cash App RB

12 February: Aston Martin

13 February: Ferrari

14 February: Mercedes

14 February: McLaren

15 February: Red Bull Racing





Formula 1 winter tests

21.02. to 23.2. in Bahrain





Formula 1 World Championship 2024

02.03. Bahrain GP, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir

09.03. Saudi Arabia GP, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah

24.03. Australian GP, Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne

07.04. Japan GP, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka

21.04. China GP, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai

05.05. Miami GP, Miami International Autodrome, Miami

19.05. Emilia Romagna GP, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola

26.05. Monaco GP, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo

09.06. Canada GP, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal

23.06. Spanish GP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló

30.06. Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg

07.07. British GP, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone

21.07. Hungarian GP, Hungaroring, Budapest

28.07. Belgium GP, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa

25.08. Netherlands GP, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort

01.09. Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza

15.09. Azerbaijan GP, Baku City Circuit, Baku

22.09. Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore

20 Oct. Austin GP, Circuit of the Americas, Austin

27.10. Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermann Rodríguez, Mexico City

03.11. Brazil GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Interlagos

23.11. Las Vegas GP, Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas

01.12. Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit, Doha

08.12. Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island



