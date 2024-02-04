Two speeds

The speed with which Sir Lewis Hamilton became "Luigi Amiltone" was breathtaking, even by Formula 1 standards. And then Ferrari of all people, when in recent years Aston Martin has established itself as the first port of call for the farewell gig of world champions! Aston: Everyone is happy about respectable successes, the team-mate shouldn't pose any insurmountable tasks, plus there are nice company cars. Ferrari is the exact opposite (except for the nice company cars, of course).

Taking on a Charles Leclerc at the age of 40, when the whole world knows how fast he is and he himself feels the pressure to finally prove it in results, is one of the toughest tasks you can set yourself as a racing driver. How does the Monegasque feel about having a seven-time world champion at his side, when he should actually be the man leading the Reds back to the sun? The Leclerc/Hamilton combination would be dynamite in any team in the world. But because it's Ferrari, you can be all the more certain that every detail will be blown out of proportion. High noon in Maranello: is Lewis Hamilton too old, or was Charles Leclerc never as good as we all thought anyway? There will be blood, and the Ferrari press office's job just got a little more difficult.

We will probably only find out in the years to come what actually tipped the scales in favour of the change. But we can assume that the egos of the team bosses also played a role. Toto Wolff and Fred Vasseur know (and despite all the competition: appreciate) each other, whereby Toto, as world champion team boss, had the role of big brother for many years and Fred, previously boss of small teams such as Renault or Sauber, the role of little brother. Fred has now stepped out of Toto's shadow.

Since Bernie Ecclestone's time, Kitzbühel has established itself as a hotspot for meetings in the off-season. Toto also has a house in the neighbourhood. Around the downhill race at the end of January, there are always plenty of opportunities to meet up and do business in a secluded setting. The motorsport elite were also in the Tyrolean mountains around 20 January 2024. The Hamilton deal was confirmed on 1 February.

Bringing in the seven-time world champion is the move by which Vasseur's career in Maranello will be measured. Incidentally, Hamilton not only shares a common history with Toto Wolff, but also with his rival: Lewis won F3 for Vasseur's ART team in 2005, and they won the GP2 title together in 2006.

In any case, Ferrari's move was pure gold for Formula 1, with so much attention before the season even started and a media favourite for the coming years - what more could Liberty Media hearts want?

The slow side

As quickly as the Hamilton case happened, the Andretti-Cadillac affair is dragging on. And that, in turn, is a stage victory for Toto Wolff, who is considered one of the most outspoken opponents of the new team from America joining the team. The lines of argument are familiar: Some want an additional team, others do not want to see their exclusivity diluted. There are arguments for both sides. The FIA, whose campaign against Toto and his wife Susie failed spectacularly at the turn of the year, is known to be in favour of Andretti. F1/Liberty is against it and argues that there is no added value because Andretti wanted to put the Cadillac name on Renault engines instead of developing them themselves. This was said not to be a genuine works application, whereupon Andretti-Cadillac promised to build the engines themselves - which, as we know, is not that easy.

Now F1 is playing for time and has found a good argument for this: If Andretti were to enter in 2025, they would have to develop a completely new car again for the new regulations in 2026 - and unfortunately, a newcomer cannot be trusted to do that. There is obviously a fear of breeding a hopeless latecomer with a big name whose performance would cast a shadow over the immaculate F1 appearance.

In the background, of course, it's all about the money. The longer Andretti can be kept from being accepted as the eleventh team, the better the chances that one of the existing teams will be up for sale after all and Michael Andretti will be forced to take it over instead of getting away relatively cheaply with the dilution fee model. The crux of the matter: in the event of a takeover, the revenue would continue to be divided by 10 instead of 11.

If an email from F1 ends up in Andretti's spam folder these days and a joint meeting is therefore unfortunately cancelled, this falls into the category of "hamster ate schoolwork". Prize question: Will we ever see Hamilton in a Ferrari on an F1 grid at the same time as an Andretti Cadillac?