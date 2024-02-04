Hamilton versus Leclerc at Ferrari: age decides
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
Lewis Hamilton will join Ferrari in 2025 as a 40-year-old. His team-mate in Maranello will be Charles Leclerc, the Monegasque is twelve years younger. For former Ferrari driver René Arnoux, this could make the difference between victory and defeat.
Arnoux, who competed for Ferrari for more than two years in the early 1980s and finished third in the 1983 World Championship with the Italians, told our colleagues from the Gazzetta dello Sport: "I think Leclerc is more mature as a driver today than Hamilton was at the same age. Hamilton is certainly not joining Ferrari to play second fiddle. There will be fireworks!"
Arnoux, who is now 75 years old, continues: "The age of the two drivers will play a decisive role in the upcoming stable duel between Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc. There are numerous factors involved - such as the number of races and the tiring travelling. There's no question that Hamilton is a great champion, but I'm not convinced that a driver in modern Formula 1 can still win a world championship title at over 40."
"I don't think Charles Leclerc will be fooled by the fact that Hamilton is joining Ferrari. He realises that Lewis has already reached a certain age. And if Hamilton drives really well, then we can all look forward to a great rivalry."
Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari also creates losers. The 149-time GP participant Arnoux points out: "For Carlos Sainz, this is all highly embarrassing. Receiving such a slap in the face before the start of a season is certainly not good for him, and I doubt that we will see another exploit from him like the one in Singapore in September 2023. If I had received such news back then, it would have been unbearable for me."
