New puzzle Racing rarities: The mayflyer

The correct solution from last time: Englishman Derek Bell driving a Ferrari 312 in the 1968 Gold Cup at Oulton Park, which is not a Formula 1 race, with Jochen Rindt behind him in a Brabham.

As a tip, we had given the tip that a commitment to Ferrari did not result in the hoped-for breakthrough for many racing drivers. Bell was no exception. "I was doing well in Formula 2 and received an offer from Ferrari. After a test in Maranello and a factory tour, I was offered a contract."

"My first race for Ferrari was in Formula 2, I was on pole position in the first race and won the second. My first Formula 1 race was the Gold Cup at Oulton Park, and I made my GP debut for Ferrari at Monza, of all places. I then drove sports car races for Ferrari alongside Ronnie Peterson in 1970."



Although the hoped-for GP career in red came to nothing, Bell looks back without bitterness: "One of the best memories of my racing career is that I drove for the most famous racing team in the world."



Ferrari struggled in Formula 1 at the end of the 1960s and concentrated on fielding a car that was entrusted to Chris Amon, who was regarded as the best test driver of his era; the Formula 2 programme was terminated and the timing simply wasn't right for Bell at Ferrari.



What Bell missed out on in the single-seater, he made up for in the sports car: In 1970, he contested the 24 Hours of Le Mans for the first time. At that time, as mentioned, he drove in the Ferrari works team alongside Ronnie Peterson and in the Ferrari 512 S, which the Scuderia launched as a competitor to the Porsche 917.



In the legendary Gulf team of John Wyer Automotive (or its successor by name, Gulf Research Racing), he drove the legendary Porsche 917 alongside Jo Siffert and achieved overall victory at Le Mans in 1975 - in the open-top Gulf GR8 together with Jacky Ickx.



Bell then became a Porsche works driver in 1981 and secured his second victory at the French Sarthe in the same year in the Porsche 936.



The birth of Group C in 1982 was immediately followed by the next triumph in the Porsche 956 - for the third time alongside Jacky Ickx.



The next two victories followed in 1985 and 1986 (now in the Porsche 962) with Hans-Joachim Stuck and Al Holbert. Derek Bell's time at Porsche in particular has earned him a special place in the memories of sports car fans. Many certainly remember the Brit in the legendary Rothmans racing overalls. He also won the drivers' title for Porsche in 1985 and 1986 in the Sports Car World Championship - the forerunner of today's FIA WEC.



Bell competed in the 24 Hours of Le Mans until 1996 (then in a McLaren F1 GTR). Since his debut in the endurance classic, he has only missed the race in 1984, bringing his total number of appearances at Le Mans to 26. He contested the 12-hour race in Sebring 15 times - but never won in Central Florida. Instead, he triumphed in a sports car on the world's greatest race tracks: Le Mans, Daytona (three times), Nürburgring, Spa-Francorchamps and Silverstone.



And so to the new puzzle: this time we are showing a car that only competed once in the Formula 1 World Championship, the picture here shows the well-preserved vehicle at Goodwood. Which racing car is this?



