Watch out, Lewis Hamilton: Stars in the Ferrari disenchanted
It is the dream of almost every Grand Prix racing driver: to compete for the most famous and successful racing team, Ferrari. Lewis Hamilton will fulfil this dream from 2025 when he moves from Mercedes to Italy.
Ferrari is hoping that the seven-time champion will provide the necessary kick to win the first drivers' world championship title since 2007 and Kimi Räikkönen - and the first constructors' trophy since 2008.
But history must be a warning to Lewis Hamilton. Because since 1950, six Formula 1 world champions have moved to Ferrari, but only two of them have gone on to win further titles in red.
Juan Manuel Fangio
The Argentinian won the world championship titles in 1951 (with Alfa Romeo), 1954 (with Maserati and Mercedes) and 1955 (with Mercedes), before moving to Maranello. But the two racing legends Fangio and Enzo Ferrari never warmed to each other; it was more a marriage of convenience than a love match. Fangio won his fourth title in a Ferrari in 1956, then left and became champion for the fifth time in 1957 with Maserati.
Mario Andretti
The US-American won his first Grand Prix with Ferrari in 1971 (in South Africa) and became world champion with Lotus in 1978. Ferrari brought him back for two races in 1982, for the GP weekends in Monza (pole position, third place) and in Las Vegas (seventh place on the grid, retirement). Nothing came of a regular seat.
Alain Prost
The Frenchman won the 1985, 1986 and 1989 titles with McLaren, but then turned his back on the British outfit because he no longer wanted to put up with Ayrton Senna. Prost went to Ferrari, finished second in the 1990 World Championship behind the hated Senna, but in 1991 it was only enough for fifth place in the World Championship. He was sacked when he described his Ferrari as a lorry.
Michael Schumacher
Schumi conquered the 1994 and 1995 world championship titles with Benetton, then succumbed to the siren calls from Italy. Ferrari's most successful series began with him in 2000 - an unrivalled five joint world championship titles.
Fernando Alonso
The Spaniard became world champion with Renault in 2005 and 2006, from 2010 he was in a Ferrari. Unfortunately for the Asturian, it was just then that Sebastian Vettel and Red Bull Racing began to soar. Alonso finished second in the world championship three times (2010, 2012 and 2013), but by the end of 2014 his love affair with Ferrari had cooled.
Sebastian Vettel
The man from Heppenheim wanted to do the same as Schumacher and lead Ferrari to new titles. But what Alonso failed to achieve, Vettel was not to succeed either: Sebastian docked with Ferrari in 2015 as a four-time champion with Red Bull Racing, but like Alonso, he did not finish higher than second in the world championship - in 2017 and 2018. At the end of 2020, it was over and Vettel fell into the arms of Aston Martin.
Since Michael Schumacher, no Formula 1 world champion has won more titles after switching to Ferrari.
Formula 1 presentations
05 February: Sauber
05 February: Williams
07 February: Alpine
08 February: Visa Cash App RB
12 February: Aston Martin
13 February: Ferrari
14 February: Mercedes
14 February: McLaren
15 February: Red Bull Racing
Formula 1 winter tests
21.02. to 23.2. in Bahrain
Formula 1 World Championship 2024
02.03. Bahrain GP, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir
09.03. Saudi Arabia GP, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah
24.03. Australian GP, Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne
07.04. Japan GP, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka
21.04. China GP, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai
05.05. Miami GP, Miami International Autodrome, Miami
19.05. Emilia Romagna GP, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola
26.05. Monaco GP, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo
09.06. Canada GP, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal
23.06. Spanish GP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló
30.06. Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg
07.07. British GP, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone
21.07. Hungarian GP, Hungaroring, Budapest
28.07. Belgium GP, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa
25.08. Netherlands GP, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort
01.09. Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza
15.09. Azerbaijan GP, Baku City Circuit, Baku
22.09. Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore
20 Oct. Austin GP, Circuit of the Americas, Austin
27.10. Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermann Rodríguez, Mexico City
03.11. Brazil GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Interlagos
23.11. Las Vegas GP, Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas
01.12. Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit, Doha
08.12. Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island