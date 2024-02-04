Watch out, Lewis Hamilton: Stars in the Ferrari disenchanted

In the history of Formula 1, six drivers have joined Ferrari as world champions. But only two of them have won further titles - a warning for Lewis Hamilton.

It is the dream of almost every Grand Prix racing driver: to compete for the most famous and successful racing team, Ferrari. Lewis Hamilton will fulfil this dream from 2025 when he moves from Mercedes to Italy.

Ferrari is hoping that the seven-time champion will provide the necessary kick to win the first drivers' world championship title since 2007 and Kimi Räikkönen - and the first constructors' trophy since 2008.

But history must be a warning to Lewis Hamilton. Because since 1950, six Formula 1 world champions have moved to Ferrari, but only two of them have gone on to win further titles in red.

Juan Manuel Fangio

The Argentinian won the world championship titles in 1951 (with Alfa Romeo), 1954 (with Maserati and Mercedes) and 1955 (with Mercedes), before moving to Maranello. But the two racing legends Fangio and Enzo Ferrari never warmed to each other; it was more a marriage of convenience than a love match. Fangio won his fourth title in a Ferrari in 1956, then left and became champion for the fifth time in 1957 with Maserati.

Mario Andretti

The US-American won his first Grand Prix with Ferrari in 1971 (in South Africa) and became world champion with Lotus in 1978. Ferrari brought him back for two races in 1982, for the GP weekends in Monza (pole position, third place) and in Las Vegas (seventh place on the grid, retirement). Nothing came of a regular seat.



Alain Prost

The Frenchman won the 1985, 1986 and 1989 titles with McLaren, but then turned his back on the British outfit because he no longer wanted to put up with Ayrton Senna. Prost went to Ferrari, finished second in the 1990 World Championship behind the hated Senna, but in 1991 it was only enough for fifth place in the World Championship. He was sacked when he described his Ferrari as a lorry.



Michael Schumacher

Schumi conquered the 1994 and 1995 world championship titles with Benetton, then succumbed to the siren calls from Italy. Ferrari's most successful series began with him in 2000 - an unrivalled five joint world championship titles.



Fernando Alonso

The Spaniard became world champion with Renault in 2005 and 2006, from 2010 he was in a Ferrari. Unfortunately for the Asturian, it was just then that Sebastian Vettel and Red Bull Racing began to soar. Alonso finished second in the world championship three times (2010, 2012 and 2013), but by the end of 2014 his love affair with Ferrari had cooled.



Sebastian Vettel

The man from Heppenheim wanted to do the same as Schumacher and lead Ferrari to new titles. But what Alonso failed to achieve, Vettel was not to succeed either: Sebastian docked with Ferrari in 2015 as a four-time champion with Red Bull Racing, but like Alonso, he did not finish higher than second in the world championship - in 2017 and 2018. At the end of 2020, it was over and Vettel fell into the arms of Aston Martin.



Since Michael Schumacher, no Formula 1 world champion has won more titles after switching to Ferrari.





