New Formula 1 cars 2024: Deceive, trick, disguise

On 16 January 2024, the traditional racing team McLaren took the lead, and on 2 February it was Haas' turn: the British and American teams showed online how their 2024 cars will be painted. It is widely publicised online that these are the cars for the coming season. But that's only partly true.

Anyone who really believes that this is what the McLaren and Haas racing cars will look like when the Formula 1 winter tests begin on 21 February at the Bahrain International Circuit has had the wool pulled over their eyes.

Because during this phase of presentations and functional tests, don't believe your eyes - because trickery, deception and camouflage are as closely associated with Formula 1 as Aston is with Martin.

The racing teams are reluctant to show their cards. And so it is part and parcel of the full-throttle business that, although they don't lie at presentations, they don't tell the whole truth either. And that winter testing at some racing teams is synonymous with galloping secrecy bordering on paranoia.

Most GP teams, for example, skilfully avoid showing picture angles that reveal clever details. How practical it is when car presentations only take place online, as it is easy to control what is shown to people. Some racing teams show computer graphics instead of real images. They are easier to manipulate.



Some solutions are covered up or simply retouched out of photos. For years, it was common practice to hang old front wings on the car because you don't want to show the competition the new wing until as late as possible. Or, as is currently the case, only a new paintwork is shown and then sold as a 2024 car.



Another very popular approach is to colour certain areas of the car black, which obscures the contours and makes it more difficult for prying eyes to discover the true shape. Or the car is painted in camouflage, as Red Bull Racing did with the RB11 model in 2015. This approach worked twice over - the shape of the bodywork was difficult to recognise and the pictures went around the world. Massive advertising impact.



The game of hide-and-seek continued at the test track for years: the unspeakable Spanish walls were booming and the cars were immediately hidden behind this rolling privacy screen every time they returned to the pits. Not only to the annoyance of the reporters, but above all to those fans who had bought a ticket for the main grandstand and then couldn't even see into the pits.



Long-time Formula 1 technician Gary Anderson criticised: "I always thought this charade was completely ridiculous. If a team wants detailed pictures of the car from another racing team, then it gets them. The Spanish walls are completely pointless."



Better late than never, the FIA finally realised this: viewing walls have been banned during test drives since 2020. This means that a clear view into the team pits, which is already mandatory for GP weekends, is also guaranteed during test drives with the new cars. Excluded from this rule are covers that have a mechanical or protective function. Or a vehicle has a major technical problem, in which case the roller shutter goes down.



Gary Anderson is absolutely right, of course. If a car is on the track, the cameras are clicking in staccato: not only for specialised publications, but also for the competition - digital images of the opposing cars are available to the technicians in the Formula 1 factories within a very short time.



Many a photographer earns a lot of money for their espionage work. Studying the opposition is as important as analysing your own racing car. Copying is part of the business.



An anecdote involving the Brit Ruth Buscombe comes to mind.



The current Sauber strategist worked as an engineer in the simulation department at Ferrari before her many years with the Swiss team, before becoming a racing strategist. The blonde became famous in Formula 1 circles when she filmed the Silver Arrow with a thermal imaging camera from a gallery directly above the Mercedes pits during testing in Abu Dhabi in 2014. Some Mercedes employees asked the lady to politely stop.



A little older was a trick that played imaginatively with the woman's charms.



A pretty girl came into the pits with her supposed boyfriend and asked for some photos, much to the amusement of the race mechanics. What the mechanics didn't realise was that the photographer's lens was not pointed at the alleged model, but at details of the opponent's racing car, next to which the lady, who was by no means inexperienced, stood.



This went even further: in some cases, the lady was wearing a skirt with a chequerboard pattern, which made it possible to trace the mass of the car.



Spanish walls have been partially replaced by human bodies. If a TV camera approaches, say, the Ferrari pit to show a particular detail of the racing car, a handful of mechanics appear out of nowhere to stand in front of the camera as a human shield. The same practice is used against obstreperous photographers who have positioned themselves in front of the pits.



In his highly recommended book "How to Build a Car", star designer Adrian Newey revealed how he used to throw opponents like Ferrari off their stride. The recognised best designer in the industry, who moved from March via Williams and McLaren to Red Bull, writes in his book: "Engineers like me take every opportunity to look at the other cars. When a senior engineer gets close to the opponent's car, their people immediately swarm out to obscure the view of a part that may have caught my attention. There's a veritable hive of activity at Ferrari as soon as I wander near them."



"So I've come up with a little trick. I go to a part of the car that doesn't particularly appeal to me. The mechanics immediately rush in like moths to a flame, and during this time our photographers on the other side of the car have all the time in the world to take pictures of the parts that really interest me. Ferrari never saw through that."





Formula 1 presentations

05 February: Sauber

05 February: Williams

07 February: Alpine

08 February: Visa Cash App RB

12 February: Aston Martin

13 February: Ferrari

14 February: Mercedes

14 February: McLaren

15 February: Red Bull Racing





Formula 1 winter tests

21.02. to 23.2. in Bahrain





