Lewis Hamilton in the Ferrari: His chances of success

Can Lewis Hamilton do what champions Fernando Alonso and Sebastian Vettel failed to do before him? To become world champion again with Ferrari? We will find out in 2025, when the Italians compete in the Formula 1 World Championship with the current Mercedes driver Hamilton, alongside Charles Leclerc.

Rob Smedley doesn't need to explain what makes Ferrari tick. The 50-year-old Englishman worked at Maranello from 2004 to 2013, most of the time as Felipe Massa's race engineer. In the F1 Nation podcast, the Brit spoke about Hamilton's prospects of success at Ferrari.

Smedley says: "Lewis is a professional through and through, he can take Ferrari to a whole new level. Ferrari have shown the potential to be a title contender in recent years. Last year, they were one of the teams that could challenge Red Bull Racing. Now the task is to eliminate the weak points."

"Lewis Hamilton is a driver who can rally a team around him and bring the specialists together. Sometimes a Formula 1 racing team needs very little to become title-ready again, and Lewis is one of those drivers who can make the difference here."



"Red Bull Racing also had a difficult period in between, but when all the pieces of the puzzle were back in place, they started winning again and haven't stopped."



"Periods of sustained success are primarily based on the stable environment of the employees. If Ferrari manage to fill the key positions in the team with good people, then a born leader like Lewis can give that extra kick that the team needs. Hamilton was born to win and his immense inner drive will undoubtedly help Ferrari."





