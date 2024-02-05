Lewis Hamilton in the Ferrari: His chances of success
Can Lewis Hamilton do what champions Fernando Alonso and Sebastian Vettel failed to do before him? To become world champion again with Ferrari? We will find out in 2025, when the Italians compete in the Formula 1 World Championship with the current Mercedes driver Hamilton, alongside Charles Leclerc.
Rob Smedley doesn't need to explain what makes Ferrari tick. The 50-year-old Englishman worked at Maranello from 2004 to 2013, most of the time as Felipe Massa's race engineer. In the F1 Nation podcast, the Brit spoke about Hamilton's prospects of success at Ferrari.
Smedley says: "Lewis is a professional through and through, he can take Ferrari to a whole new level. Ferrari have shown the potential to be a title contender in recent years. Last year, they were one of the teams that could challenge Red Bull Racing. Now the task is to eliminate the weak points."
"Lewis Hamilton is a driver who can rally a team around him and bring the specialists together. Sometimes a Formula 1 racing team needs very little to become title-ready again, and Lewis is one of those drivers who can make the difference here."
"Red Bull Racing also had a difficult period in between, but when all the pieces of the puzzle were back in place, they started winning again and haven't stopped."
"Periods of sustained success are primarily based on the stable environment of the employees. If Ferrari manage to fill the key positions in the team with good people, then a born leader like Lewis can give that extra kick that the team needs. Hamilton was born to win and his immense inner drive will undoubtedly help Ferrari."
Formula 1 presentations
05 February: Sauber
05 February: Williams
07 February: Alpine
08 February: Visa Cash App RB
12 February: Aston Martin
13 February: Ferrari
14 February: Mercedes
14 February: McLaren
15 February: Red Bull Racing
Formula 1 winter tests
21.02. to 23.2. in Bahrain
Formula 1 World Championship 2024
02.03. Bahrain GP, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir
09.03. Saudi Arabia GP, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah
24.03. Australian GP, Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne
07.04. Japan GP, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka
21.04. China GP, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai
05.05. Miami GP, Miami International Autodrome, Miami
19.05. Emilia Romagna GP, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola
26.05. Monaco GP, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo
09.06. Canada GP, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal
23.06. Spanish GP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló
30.06. Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg
07.07. British GP, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone
21.07. Hungarian GP, Hungaroring, Budapest
28.07. Belgium GP, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa
25.08. Netherlands GP, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort
01.09. Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza
15.09. Azerbaijan GP, Baku City Circuit, Baku
22.09. Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore
20 Oct. Austin GP, Circuit of the Americas, Austin
27.10. Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermann Rodríguez, Mexico City
03.11. Brazil GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Interlagos
23.11. Las Vegas GP, Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas
01.12. Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit, Doha
08.12. Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island