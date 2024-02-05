Ferrari tantalises the Tifosi: more white again in 2024

Logico, a Ferrari has to be red. But in recent years, Ferrari has often skilfully played with black, white or yellow style elements. The Tifosi are eagerly awaiting the 2024 solution.

The tifosi are all aflutter: Ferrari's loyal fans are eagerly awaiting 13 February, when Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz's 2024 car will be unveiled.

At the presentation in Maranello, we will not only find out what the upcoming racing car of the Monegasque and the Spaniard will be called, but also how the car will be painted.

Almost a year ago, when the SF-23 model was presented, many black stylistic elements caught the eye, but over the course of the season the team also played with splashes of yellow colour, such as at the home race in Monza. Yellow as the basis of the Ferrari logo symbolises the home town of Modena.

However, the biggest reaction was generated when Ferrari made a nod to the 1970s in Las Vegas and worked extensively with white. The response from fans was overwhelmingly positive.

And 2024? A video from Ferrari in which Leclerc and Sainz can see the colours of their overalls, a colour scheme that usually indicates how the car will be painted, is currently spreading rapidly on social networks.



Carlos Sainz says: "The black is gone, but white is back and of course yellow."



Charles Leclerc: "I love this one."



Sainz: "The whole thing looks more aggressive, more like racing. Bravo, Ferrari!"



We can't wait to see that.





Formula 1 presentations

05 February: Williams

05 February: Sauber

07 February: Alpine

08 February: Visa Cash App RB

12 February: Aston Martin

13 February: Ferrari

14 February: Mercedes

14 February: McLaren

15 February: Red Bull Racing





Formula 1 winter tests

21.02. to 23.2. in Bahrain





Formula 1 World Championship 2024

02.03. Bahrain GP, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir

09.03. Saudi Arabia GP, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah

24.03. Australian GP, Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne

07.04. Japan GP, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka

21.04. China GP, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai

05.05. Miami GP, Miami International Autodrome, Miami

19.05. Emilia Romagna GP, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola

26.05. Monaco GP, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo

09.06. Canada GP, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal

23.06. Spanish GP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló

30.06. Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg

07.07. British GP, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone

21.07. Hungarian GP, Hungaroring, Budapest

28.07. Belgium GP, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa

25.08. Netherlands GP, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort

01.09. Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza

15.09. Azerbaijan GP, Baku City Circuit, Baku

22.09. Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore

20 Oct. Austin GP, Circuit of the Americas, Austin

27.10. Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermann Rodríguez, Mexico City

03.11. Brazil GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Interlagos

23.11. Las Vegas GP, Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas

01.12. Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit, Doha

08.12. Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island





