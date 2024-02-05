Ferrari tantalises the Tifosi: more white again in 2024
The tifosi are all aflutter: Ferrari's loyal fans are eagerly awaiting 13 February, when Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz's 2024 car will be unveiled.
At the presentation in Maranello, we will not only find out what the upcoming racing car of the Monegasque and the Spaniard will be called, but also how the car will be painted.
Almost a year ago, when the SF-23 model was presented, many black stylistic elements caught the eye, but over the course of the season the team also played with splashes of yellow colour, such as at the home race in Monza. Yellow as the basis of the Ferrari logo symbolises the home town of Modena.
However, the biggest reaction was generated when Ferrari made a nod to the 1970s in Las Vegas and worked extensively with white. The response from fans was overwhelmingly positive.
And 2024? A video from Ferrari in which Leclerc and Sainz can see the colours of their overalls, a colour scheme that usually indicates how the car will be painted, is currently spreading rapidly on social networks.
Carlos Sainz says: "The black is gone, but white is back and of course yellow."
Charles Leclerc: "I love this one."
Sainz: "The whole thing looks more aggressive, more like racing. Bravo, Ferrari!"
We can't wait to see that.
Formula 1 presentations
05 February: Williams
05 February: Sauber
07 February: Alpine
08 February: Visa Cash App RB
12 February: Aston Martin
13 February: Ferrari
14 February: Mercedes
14 February: McLaren
15 February: Red Bull Racing
Formula 1 winter tests
21.02. to 23.2. in Bahrain
Formula 1 World Championship 2024
02.03. Bahrain GP, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir
09.03. Saudi Arabia GP, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah
24.03. Australian GP, Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne
07.04. Japan GP, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka
21.04. China GP, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai
05.05. Miami GP, Miami International Autodrome, Miami
19.05. Emilia Romagna GP, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola
26.05. Monaco GP, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo
09.06. Canada GP, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal
23.06. Spanish GP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló
30.06. Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg
07.07. British GP, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone
21.07. Hungarian GP, Hungaroring, Budapest
28.07. Belgium GP, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa
25.08. Netherlands GP, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort
01.09. Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza
15.09. Azerbaijan GP, Baku City Circuit, Baku
22.09. Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore
20 Oct. Austin GP, Circuit of the Americas, Austin
27.10. Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermann Rodríguez, Mexico City
03.11. Brazil GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Interlagos
23.11. Las Vegas GP, Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas
01.12. Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit, Doha
08.12. Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island