Williams & Sauber: The incumbents reinvent themselves

Only Ferrari and McLaren can boast more years of service in Formula 1 than Williams and Sauber. On 5 February, the racing teams founded by Frank Williams and Peter Sauber reinvent themselves. Once again.

Formula 1 is slowly picking up speed: Now that McLaren and Haas have shown which colours they will be competing in 2024, fans are eager to see what they will get to see from the traditional racing teams Williams and Sauber on 5 February.

After Ferrari and McLaren, Williams and Sauber are already established GP teams, but both racing teams have had to eat hard bread in recent years. Williams have finished bottom of the world championship four times in the last six years, and Sauber have also been bottom three times, with the Swiss team balancing on the brink of ruin like their English colleagues.

One difference: Williams has always been Williams, even today, when the family of company founder Frank Williams no longer has anything to do with the team. Sauber, on the other hand, has competed under many different names.

So before the hot phase of team presentations begins, here is a reminder of the names under which today's racing teams have competed in the premier class. While things are clear for Ferrari, McLaren, Williams and Haas, it's a different story for the six other teams.



Mercedes-Benz

1970-1998: Tyrrell

1999-2005: British American Racing (BAR)

2006-2008: Honda F1 Racing Team

2009: BrawnGP

Since 2010: Mercedes



The team relationships of the Renault works racing team were similarly varied. To promote the sports car company, the French have been competing as Alpine F1 since 2021.



Alpine

1981-1985: Toleman

1986-2001: Benetton Formula

2002-2009: Renault F1

2010: Lotus Renault GP

2011-2015: Lotus F1

2016-2020: Renault F1

Since 2021: Alpine F1



There has also been plenty of movement at the Silverstone-based racing team once founded by Eddie Jordan.



Aston Martin

1991-2005: Jordan Grand Prix

2006: Midland F1 Racing

2007: Spyker F1

2008-2018: Sahara Force India

2018-2020: Racing Point

Since 2021: Aston Martin



The path of the four-time world champions from Red Bull Racing is a little shorter.



Red Bull Racing

1997-1999: Stewart Grand Prix

2000-2004: Jaguar Racing

Since 2005: Red Bull Racing



The racing cars built by Sauber in the Zurich Oberland have only been under a different flag once - under a German flag when BMW took over the team. The name changed for the 2019 season, but the ownership structure has remained the same. Since 2023, shares have been gradually transferred to Audi.



Stake F1 Team

1993-2005: Sauber

2006-2009: BMW Sauber F1 Team

2010-2018: Sauber F1 Team

2019 to 2023: Alfa Romeo Racing

2024/2025: Stake F1 Team

2026: Audi



And last but not least, the team that emerged from Minardi.



Visa Cash App RB F1 Team

1985-2005: Minardi

2006-2019: Scuderia Toro Rosso

2020-2023: AlphaTauri

2024: Visa Cash App RB F1 Team



During the Minardi years, the team changed hands from team founder Giancarlo Minardi to Australian Paul Stoddart before the 2001 season, but the name remained the same. At the end of 2019, the owner remained the same (Red Bull), but the name changed, as happened again at the beginning of 2024.





Formula 1 presentations

05 February: Williams

05 February: Sauber

07 February: Alpine

08 February: Visa Cash App RB

12 February: Aston Martin

13 February: Ferrari

14 February: Mercedes

14 February: McLaren

15 February: Red Bull Racing





Formula 1 winter tests

21.02. to 23.2. in Bahrain





Formula 1 World Championship 2024

02.03. Bahrain GP, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir

09.03. Saudi Arabia GP, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah

24.03. Australian GP, Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne

07.04. Japan GP, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka

21.04. China GP, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai

05.05. Miami GP, Miami International Autodrome, Miami

19.05. Emilia Romagna GP, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola

26.05. Monaco GP, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo

09.06. Canada GP, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal

23.06. Spanish GP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló

30.06. Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg

07.07. British GP, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone

21.07. Hungarian GP, Hungaroring, Budapest

28.07. Belgium GP, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa

25.08. Netherlands GP, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort

01.09. Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza

15.09. Azerbaijan GP, Baku City Circuit, Baku

22.09. Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore

20 Oct. Austin GP, Circuit of the Americas, Austin

27.10. Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermann Rodríguez, Mexico City

03.11. Brazil GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Interlagos

23.11. Las Vegas GP, Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas

01.12. Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit, Doha

08.12. Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island



