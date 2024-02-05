Williams & Sauber: The incumbents reinvent themselves
Formula 1 is slowly picking up speed: Now that McLaren and Haas have shown which colours they will be competing in 2024, fans are eager to see what they will get to see from the traditional racing teams Williams and Sauber on 5 February.
After Ferrari and McLaren, Williams and Sauber are already established GP teams, but both racing teams have had to eat hard bread in recent years. Williams have finished bottom of the world championship four times in the last six years, and Sauber have also been bottom three times, with the Swiss team balancing on the brink of ruin like their English colleagues.
One difference: Williams has always been Williams, even today, when the family of company founder Frank Williams no longer has anything to do with the team. Sauber, on the other hand, has competed under many different names.
So before the hot phase of team presentations begins, here is a reminder of the names under which today's racing teams have competed in the premier class. While things are clear for Ferrari, McLaren, Williams and Haas, it's a different story for the six other teams.
Mercedes-Benz
1970-1998: Tyrrell
1999-2005: British American Racing (BAR)
2006-2008: Honda F1 Racing Team
2009: BrawnGP
Since 2010: Mercedes
The team relationships of the Renault works racing team were similarly varied. To promote the sports car company, the French have been competing as Alpine F1 since 2021.
Alpine
1981-1985: Toleman
1986-2001: Benetton Formula
2002-2009: Renault F1
2010: Lotus Renault GP
2011-2015: Lotus F1
2016-2020: Renault F1
Since 2021: Alpine F1
There has also been plenty of movement at the Silverstone-based racing team once founded by Eddie Jordan.
Aston Martin
1991-2005: Jordan Grand Prix
2006: Midland F1 Racing
2007: Spyker F1
2008-2018: Sahara Force India
2018-2020: Racing Point
Since 2021: Aston Martin
The path of the four-time world champions from Red Bull Racing is a little shorter.
Red Bull Racing
1997-1999: Stewart Grand Prix
2000-2004: Jaguar Racing
Since 2005: Red Bull Racing
The racing cars built by Sauber in the Zurich Oberland have only been under a different flag once - under a German flag when BMW took over the team. The name changed for the 2019 season, but the ownership structure has remained the same. Since 2023, shares have been gradually transferred to Audi.
Stake F1 Team
1993-2005: Sauber
2006-2009: BMW Sauber F1 Team
2010-2018: Sauber F1 Team
2019 to 2023: Alfa Romeo Racing
2024/2025: Stake F1 Team
2026: Audi
And last but not least, the team that emerged from Minardi.
Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
1985-2005: Minardi
2006-2019: Scuderia Toro Rosso
2020-2023: AlphaTauri
2024: Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
During the Minardi years, the team changed hands from team founder Giancarlo Minardi to Australian Paul Stoddart before the 2001 season, but the name remained the same. At the end of 2019, the owner remained the same (Red Bull), but the name changed, as happened again at the beginning of 2024.
Formula 1 presentations
05 February: Williams
05 February: Sauber
07 February: Alpine
08 February: Visa Cash App RB
12 February: Aston Martin
13 February: Ferrari
14 February: Mercedes
14 February: McLaren
15 February: Red Bull Racing
Formula 1 winter tests
21.02. to 23.2. in Bahrain
Formula 1 World Championship 2024
02.03. Bahrain GP, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir
09.03. Saudi Arabia GP, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah
24.03. Australian GP, Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne
07.04. Japan GP, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka
21.04. China GP, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai
05.05. Miami GP, Miami International Autodrome, Miami
19.05. Emilia Romagna GP, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola
26.05. Monaco GP, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo
09.06. Canada GP, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal
23.06. Spanish GP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló
30.06. Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg
07.07. British GP, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone
21.07. Hungarian GP, Hungaroring, Budapest
28.07. Belgium GP, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa
25.08. Netherlands GP, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort
01.09. Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza
15.09. Azerbaijan GP, Baku City Circuit, Baku
22.09. Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore
20 Oct. Austin GP, Circuit of the Americas, Austin
27.10. Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermann Rodríguez, Mexico City
03.11. Brazil GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Interlagos
23.11. Las Vegas GP, Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas
01.12. Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit, Doha
08.12. Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island